ScentAir® Introduces ScentAir Splash™

Creating consistently exceptional experiences is the cornerstone of the scent marketing industry. ScentAir customers will now be able to better manage all the spaces that affect their overall customer experience with consistent atomized fragrance that outperforms lower-end odor eliminators.

The ScentAir Splash addresses the common odor challenges found in smaller commercial spaces like elevators, stairwells, restrooms and other areas that need frequent janitorial care. The system pairs with an exclusive library, featuring 12 of the company's best-selling odor neutralizing fragrances.

For 25 years, ScentAir has developed innovative technology to effectively scent commercial spaces and transform the way brands communicate with customers. Delivering on its commitment to scent innovation, the ScentAir Splash will allow businesses to get even more coverage from their scent marketing programs.

"We're always looking for ways to add value to our scent marketing solutions," said Logan Andres, VP of Products & Marketing. "Our goal is to make it easier for clients to get coverage in all the places they need it. We're excited to offer clients our top-of-the-line fragrances in even the smallest spaces."

To learn how scent marketing can transform your business please visit ScentAir.com.

