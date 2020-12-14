ScentAir® Launches ION Protect Active Air Purifying System, Safely Reducing The Threat Of Contracting COVID-19 Indoors

"ScentAir® ION Protect active air purifying systems work to safely clean the air inside buildings of many sizes and types. This technology can give business owners comfort and peace of mind, knowing they are doing everything they can to help their customers and employees feel safer this holiday season. And feel safer as they return to work or venture out for shopping and festivities with loved ones," said Logan Andres, Vice President of Products & Marketing, ScentAir.

Unlike common air purifiers that passively wait for harmful particles to run through them, ScentAir® ION Protect purifiers seek out pollutants in the air. The patented NPBI technology releases positive & negative ions into the air to actively combat airborne health hazards.

"We wanted to ensure the highest safety standards for our customers and spent time researching best-in-class air purification technology," said Andres. "We are excited to bring-to-market a product lineup that not only cleans the air but does so safely and naturally without producing Ozone or other harmful byproducts, so you can bring outdoor freshness indoors to your offices, retail shops and medical facilities."

Key Benefits of the ION Protect, include:

Reduces harmful pathogens in the air (Ex. COVID-19): During the NPBI process, contact with ions disrupts pathogens' surface proteins, rendering them inactive and unable to replicate.

Targets particles (Ex. smoke, dust, pollen): When ions disperse throughout a space, such as in an office building or a retail shop, they combine with particles suspended in the air. This creates a snowball effect in which particles of opposite polarities begin to cluster together, which makes them easier to capture in filtration systems.

Neutralizes odors: The ScentAir ION Protect breaks down odors, such as those in restaurants or medical offices, into basic harmless compounds, removing malodors and harmful volatile organic compound (VOC's) leaving indoor air smelling fresh.

Saves energy: By keeping indoor air cleaner, the ScentAir ION Protect reduces the amount of air required from outside to keep things fresh — saving businesses and franchises initial ventilation equipment costs and up to 30 percent on energy consumption.

The new ScentAir® ION Protect active air purifying systems, using patented GPS® Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization®, is available in three models: ION Pure, ION Defend and the ION Target. To find out which model is right for your business, visit www.scentair.com.

*DISCLAIMER: The ScentAir ION Protect technology is used in a wide range of applications across diverse environmental conditions. Since locations will vary, clients should evaluate their individual application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. The use of this technology is not intended to take the place of reasonable precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and health authorities as well as official guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

About ScentAir®

ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

