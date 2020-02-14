ScentAir Partners With Military Makeover

In the newest season, the Military Makeover team and their national brand partners will give the gift of a home renovation to Debbi Hixon, wife of the late Chris Hixon. A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and high school Athletic Director, Chris Hixon gave his life on February 14, 2018 in an attempt to disarm the gunman during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The premiere date coincides with the second year anniversary of the tragic shooting. All aired episodes can be found at militarymakeover.tv .

ScentAir will bring the power of scent to the Hixon home in the second half of this season's episodes. By participating in this season of Military Makeover, ScentAir will elevate the fully renovated Hixon family home by contributing a new home fragrance system. To encourage a sense of calm, the system will diffuse Cranberry Apple Marmalade, a comforting scent with warm notes of spice and fruit.

"We're thrilled to give back to the men and women of the United States armed forces," said Logan Andres, VP of Products and Marketing at ScentAir. "Our partnership with Military Makeover offers us an excellent opportunity to show our gratitude, by helping the Military Makeover team reach their goal of lending a hand on the home front to those who have served and their families. We're delighted to offer Mrs. Hixon and her family a home fragrance solution to make their new home more comforting."

To experience ScentAir in your home visit: ScentAirHome.com.

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, and Australia. The Company's 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

SOURCE ScentAir

Related Links

https://scentairhome.com

