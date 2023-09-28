SCENTAIR® RELEASES NEW AUTO FRAGRANCES & ROOM SPRAYS FOR CONSUMERS

ScentAir

ScentAir

28 Sep, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir, the global leader in the scent marketing industry for over 25 years, announces the release of newly developed auto fragrances and room sprays. The two new product offerings add to their growing line of home fragrance accessories. Each allow consumers to enjoy professional quality fragrance in new ways.

ScentAir offers a full line of fragrance options for home and business.
ScentAir's new Auto Fragrance and Room Sprays
The new auto fragrances come in seven popular ScentAir fragrances including Golden Bamboo, White Tea & Thyme, Santal & Red Cedar, Asian Garden, Patchouli Blanc, Green Clover & Aloe and Eucalyptus Mint. Each pack contains three blotters, enough for a full month of incredible fragrance on the go.

The new room sprays offer a light refresh in an instant and come in three popular fragrances including Patchouli Blanc, White Tea & Thyme and Golden Bamboo. Most exciting, consumers can collect their favorite fragrance in everything from diffuser cartridges, candles, infused reeds, auto fragrance and room spray to create a complete fragrance experience across the spaces they love.

"There's nothing better than enjoying your signature fragrance no matter where you are," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing, Evin Ellis. "We're making it easy for ScentAir fans to enjoy the simple pleasure of a consistent fragrance experience. We knew that auto fragrance and room sprays were the perfect next steps for our line because they fill areas of customer need. Our customers have been asking for on-the-go fragrance options and easy, instant solutions. Now we have two."

To experience the new auto fragrances and room sprays in your space, visit ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

