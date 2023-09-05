SCENTAIR® RELEASES NEW CANNABIS ODOR NEUTRALIZER

News provided by

ScentAir

05 Sep, 2023, 12:55 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir has released a new way to eliminate cannabis odors in businesses and homes. The new Cannabis Neutralizer discreetly neutralizes obnoxious cannabis odors and creates a fresh space that's comfortable for everyone.

Continue Reading
ScentAir's patented odor neutralizing technology removes cannabis smoke odors at the molecular level.
ScentAir's patented odor neutralizing technology removes cannabis smoke odors at the molecular level.

The patented odor neutralizing technology removes cannabis smoke odors at the molecular level. It detects and bonds with offensive cannabis smoke molecules and alters them, so they drop out of the air and become undetectable by human noses. Cannabis Neutralizer leaves behind a fresh scent of white tea blended with light fruits and subtle amber.

"With the rise of cannabis use across the United States, we've seen a need for more cannabis odor control in businesses and homes" said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing, Evin Ellis. "For businesses like hotels and multifamily communities, it's important to manage odors that might irritate some. In homes, people want to enjoy their preferred adult substance without drawing unwanted attention. We're excited to be able to offer our patented odor neutralizing technology to target the problem and help both types of customers have a space they feel good about."

To experience the Cannabis Neutralizer in your space, visit ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

SOURCE ScentAir

Also from this source

SCENTAIR® RELEASES NEW PET CALMING FRAGRANCE

SCENTAIR® RELEASES NEW LIMITED EDITION SUMMER FRAGRANCES FOR CONSUMERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.