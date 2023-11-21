SCENTAIR® RELEASES ORIGINAL HOTEL COLLECTION FOR CONSUMERS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir has released an original hotel collection on its eCommerce storefront. The new collection highlights nine professional-quality fragrances inspired by the ScentAir fragrances popularized at several beloved hotels and resorts across the world. Now customers can live the luxury hotel experience without leaving home.

The fragrances in the collection reflect the luxury experience of each hotel brand. Fragrances include:

ScentAir's new original hotel collection.
  • Green Clover & Aloe inspired by Westin
  • Pink Grapefruit inspired by Aria Las Vegas
  • Black Orchid inspired by Ritz Carlton
  • Asian Garden inspired by Aria Casino Las Vegas
  • Sage & Pomegranate inspired by Courtyard by Marriott
  • Tropical Coconut inspired by Mandalay Bay
  • Green Tea & Lemongrass inspired by Element Hotel
  • Dark Vanilla Pomelo inspired by The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
  • Golden Bamboo inspired by Four Points by Sheraton

For nearly three decades, upscale hotels and resorts have been relying on ScentAir to provide them with captivating, professional-quality fragrances that elevate the experience of their stays. These fragrances have become a part of their brands, creating a scented touchstone that travelers love and expect when they visit their favorite destinations. The original hotel collection allows customers can relive a treasured travel memory or just bring a taste of tried-and-true resort luxury to their home.

"Travel is such a special and important memory for many people," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing, Evin Ellis. "There's the thrill of the trip of course, but there's also that feeling of pampering oneself by staying in an upscale hotel. Our original hotel collection allows customers to feel some of that thrill and luxury at home. Between work and all the other commitments people have, getting to come home to a space that feels just like their favorite luxury resort is an extra special treat. It helps people unwind and leave their day at the door."

To experience the original hotel collection in your space, visit ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

SOURCE ScentAir

