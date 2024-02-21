SCENTAIR® RELEASES TWO NEW ESCAPE-WORTHY FRAGRANCES JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING BREAK

ScentAir

21 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir today announced the launch of two new fragrances, Isle of Capri and Lush Bamboo. The new fragrances capture the beauty of far away places that inspire us to escape to new landscapes. Debuting just before spring break, Isle of Capri and Lush Bamboo inspire wanderlust.  

Lush Bamboo is a soothing blend of delicate florals with an abundance of fresh bamboo leaves and rainwater over hints of green tea and solar musk.
Isle of Capri is an exotic blend of bright orange zest and fresh Italian lemon, perfectly paired with jasmine, playful sweet agave and luxurious sandalwood.
"At ScentAir, we're always striving to captivate the imagination with luxury fragrance. In Isle of Capri and Lush Bamboo we've crafted two distinct olfactory experiences," said Neohni Gilligan, Director of Fragrance & Product Marketing. "These scents are more than fragrances; they're transformative luxury experiences."

Isle of Capri: Transport yourself to the sun-drenched shores of Italy with Isle of Capri, a vibrant and luxurious fragrance. Bursting with bright orange zest, Italian lemon, jasmine and sandalwood, this scent embodies the allure of natural beauty. With its citrusy top notes, floral middle notes and warm base notes, Isle of Capri offers a blissful escape to a Mediterranean paradise.

Lush Bamboo: Delicate and refreshing, Lush Bamboo invites a tranquil journey through lush bamboo gardens. With notes of fresh bamboo leaves, soothing rainwater and hints of green tea and solar musk, this fragrance captures the essence of a misty morning stroll. Lush Bamboo is the perfect choice for those seeking a crisp and invigorating experience.

Isle of Capri and Lush Bamboo are expertly crafted to suit a variety of spaces and preferences. Whether you're looking to create a serene atmosphere or evoke the excitement of a tropical getaway, these fragrances deliver an unforgettable sensory experience. Both fragrances are available to commercial businesses through ScentAir's enterprise service and for home use.

Try Isle of Capri and Lush Bamboo in your home or business by visiting ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

