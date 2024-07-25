SCENTAIR® UNVEILS FIVE NEW FRAGRANCES TO ELEVATE YOUR HOME'S AMBIANCE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir®, the global leader in the scent marketing industry for 30 years, introduces four new fragrances to its permanent collection for its Whisper HOME and Whisper PRO Diffusers. Summer Cherry, Watermelon Lemon Drop, Sea Salt & Cypress and Vetiver Noir will be the latest to join a library of more than 70 professional-quality fragrances offering customers a diverse range of transformative scenting experiences for their homes.

ScentAir's new fragrances capture the vibrancy of summer. Post this ScentAir's new summer fragrances include Summer Cherry, Watermelon Lemon Drop, Sea Salt & Cypress, Vetiver Noir, and limited edition Apple Blossom.

ScentAir has also introduced new Apple Blossom, a perfect summer fragrance, exclusively for Whisper HOME Diffusers for a limited time.

"At ScentAir, we continually expand our product lines to introduce fragrances that captivate our customers," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce, Evin Ellis. "Every ScentAir fragrance takes you on a journey, creating transformative experiences that reflect how people live in their homes. Our newest scents are curated to capture the vibrancy of summer and enhance the ambiance of your home with a full range of summer experiences."

New Voyage & Escape Fragrances

Summer Cherry: Juicy cherry, tart raspberries and mandarin mingle with a creamy blend of marshmallow and gardenia over musky sandalwood.

Watermelon Lemon Drop: Tangy lemon meets luscious watermelon, harmonized by juicy watery accord and finished with a kiss of sweet sugar.

New Relaxing & Soothing Scents

Sea Salt & Cypress: Iconic honeyed cypress trees perfectly balance white sage, sea salt air, solar musk and sun-warmed woods. Relaxing and soothing.

Vetiver Noir: Velvety woods intertwine with island vetiver, exotic ylang ylang, hints of bergamot and smooth violet petals. Relaxing and soothing.

Limited Edition Apple Blossom: Rich red apple blends with energizing bergamot and lemon with crisp, fresh greens and delicate freesia over blonde woods and lingering musk.

To experience these new fragrances, visit ScentAir.com .

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com .

