Scentbird Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Scentbird is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Scentbird has always and will always care deeply about its people. We are committed to making Scentbird a great place to work for everyone," said Co-founder and CEO of Scentbird, Mariya Nurislamova. "We are so excited to celebrate our first time participating and becoming Great Place to Work certified. We owe our continued success to our entire team far and wide for their dedication to Scentbird every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

About our Employee Experience and Culture:

Employees

At Scentbird, we recognize the importance of providing opportunities and funding for our team members to continue learning, both inside and outside of the organization. We offer an annual fund for Scentbirdies to pursue educational opportunities.

Scentbird cares deeply about its employees and provides several ways for everyone to feel connected. We host Scentbird Wellness activities to keep our employees healthy and engaged as we are a remote-first work environment. In May 2021, we did a step competition where the team walked just under 1 million steps combined (that's 483 miles!). We also host virtual 'Scentbird Socials' to have time to connect and get to know each other outside of business needs.

Community

We've recently added VTO as an employee benefit who will have 8 hours/ year to volunteer to charities of their choice.

Environment

The launch of Scentbird's new in-house brand Sanctuary focuses on raising both awareness and funds for endangered species, donating proceeds towards organizations devoted to preserving the habitats and protecting the populations of animals in danger of going extinct.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.scentbird.com/careers

About Scentbird:

Scentbird is for fragrance enthusiasts and aspirational beginners alike, we are a portal to the world of scent where we elevate and celebrate. It's not a matching game between you and *the one,* but rather a space to play, explore and experiment. In addition to our direct-to-consumer subscription fragrance business, we also own Goodhabit, Deck of Scarlet, Confessions of a Rebel and Sanctuary.

About Great Place to Work Certification™:

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Scentbird