Scentbird Launches Fragrance Line, Sanctuary, To Support Wildlife Conservation

With an ongoing mission to advance the health of the planet and reduce its carbon footprint, Sanctuary introduces its first two fragrances, Red Panda and Amur Leopard, inspired by these species that face a high risk of extinction. Sanctuary will donate 20% of all proceeds to the Red Panda Network and Phoenix Fund respectively, as the organizations committed to saving these animals.

"We are grateful for Sanctuary's commitment to red panda conservation," says Terrance Fleming, Development Manager at Red Panda Network. "Their donations will support our community-based research, education, habitat protection and restoration, anti-poaching and sustainable livelihood programs."

From pre-production to final design, Sanctuary targets sustainability with systems thinking by pursuing meticulous certifications and ensuring every single ingredient meets the Sanctuary standard to not harm any animals, humans, or the environment. Sanctuary utilizes recyclable boxes and fragrances sleeves that are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, mycelium-based packaging made out of mushrooms, insulation produced from US-grown corn that is entirely compostable, post-industrial recycled glass as well as organic, vegetable-based inks.

"Changing production and consumption patterns in the fragrance industry as well as advocating for the conservation of our environment are key components of the brand's DNA," says Mariya Nurislamova, Scentbird Founder and CEO. "We are committed and humbled to help provide animal welfare organizations with the tools they need to create a sanctuary for animals. We hope this will inspire a positive step towards building a better future and keeping animals safe."

Red Panda and Amur Leopard are now available on HelloSanctuary.com with prices set at $26 for a travel-size vial and $98 for a full-sized bottle. Sanctuary can also be found on Scentbird.com . For more information, please visit HelloSanctuary.com .

About Sanctuary

At Sanctuary, we're committed to creating fragrances for a better future. We're on a mission to create an ecosystem for change, championing good stewardship of our planet that will not only sustain, but truly nourish our environment, our wildlife, and each other. We are working toward the day when our entire world is a sanctuary for every living being. www.hellosanctuary.com

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the first-ever fragrance subscription service to provide a sustainable approach to scents. With over 600 niche and designer brands ranging from Jason Wu to Versace, Scentbird allows consumers to discover new fragrances of their choosing every single month. www.scentbird.com

