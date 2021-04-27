Scented Aromatherapy Candles Set A Great Gift Option for Mother's Day, Says Brand

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvedere Home's just launched Trouvaille Collection of aromatherapy candles is the ultimate gift to make moms feel special this Mother's Day. This candles set consists of two candles, each having a unique fragrance — a refreshing combination of Ocean and Sea Salt in one along with a rejuvenating mixture of Sandalwood and Bergamot in the other. These handcrafted, all natural soy candles are great for relaxation and have been designed to soothe the mind, body and soul.

Belvedere Home Candle Set

To find out more about this gift set, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NKBHGV3 .

According to a spokesperson from Belvedere Home, "Our scented candles help you transform your home into a place where you can relax and provide a warm atmosphere for your loved ones. Given how hard the pandemic has been for everyone, we believe that our candle sets are the perfect choice for people looking for a little bit of relaxation."

Unlike regular scented candles that use artificial chemicals, these aromatherapy candles use truly natural ingredients and are 100% free from the vybar, mineral oil, alkanes, alkenes, toluene, polysorbate 80 and UV light inhibitors. Furthermore, they come in reusable tins making them the ideal environment friendly gifting choice. With a refreshing aroma that's strong and yet not overbearing, they're made of undyed soy that burns at a low temperature, lasting for a good 40-50 hours each.

Sales data indicate that candles remain popular, with 7 out of 10 households indicating that they use candles regularly. Women make up 95% of all candle buyers, but men and women agree that candles always make suitable and appreciated gifts.

"With an exquisitely rich, far-reaching scent, these long-burning, slow-release soy candles promote more than a touch of elegant beauty to your living space," the spokesperson said. "They are suitable for any occasion, and once the candles have burned away, you can repurpose the beautifully designed tins for something else."

Belvedere Home's Trouvaille Collection aromatherapy candles gift set features

Two soy candles

Reusable tin

Clean and non-toxic burn

Trimmable wick

"Mother's Day is coming up soon, and we're sure that Mom would love this luxury candle set as a gift on her special day," the spokesperson finished.

To find out more about Belvedere Home and its product, please visit the company's official website .

About Belvedere Home

If home is where the heart is, then Belvedere Home is that breath of fresh air that adds life, vitality, and charm to every room in the house. Introducing Belvedere Homes' luxury line.

