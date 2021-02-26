Scented Candles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (offline and online), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market is expected to grow by USD 1.81 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the scented candles market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The scented candles market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Scented Candles Market Participants:

Bolsius International BV

Bolsius International BV operates its business under Candles and Services segment. The company offers aromatic candles, REED diffusers, bolsius aromatic wax melts, creation wax melts, rustic candles, tealights, table candles, pillar candles, memorial lights, and accents.

Diptyque SAS

Diptyque SAS operates its business under three segments, which include- Fragrances, Candles and Home Fragrances, and Face and Body Care. The company offers a wide range of scented candle products including classic scented candles, indoor-outdoor candles, colored scented candles, small scented candles, scented pillar, city candles, and scented candle sets.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. operates its business under five segments- Personal Wash, Hair Care, Household Insecticides, Air Care, and Others. The company offers a wide range of scented candles with multiple fragrance options.

Scented Candles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Scented candles market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

The scented candles market is driven by increasing investment in household interiors. In addition, other factors such as increasing emergence of customized home fragrance candles is expected to trigger the scented candles market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

