Scentered Partners With Global Amenities Direct To Launch Luxe Aromatherapy Amenities Line For Hotels

"Scentered demonstrates how each property cares about guests' well-being from check-in to beyond their stay. Our line of aromatherapy-based products that aid travel is designed to bring a forward-thinking approach while reducing waste and enabling hotels to gain valuable investment back from their brand partnership," says Scentered CEO, Sherry Orel.

Scentered was developed by hospitality pioneer, Lara Morgan. Morgan spent nearly two decades supplying luxury hotels with licensed and manufactured luxury brands like Aveda and Bvlgari as founder of Pacific Direct. These products forever changed guest experiences and enhanced hotel brands. Morgan's non-stop travel schedule sparked her search for portable, non-leaky aromatherapy products to help her achieve balance on the road. Finding none to suit her needs, she became the founding investor in Scentered, a range of aromatherapy balms and candles in eco-centric packaging. Scentered is sold in 7 countries, is expanding rapidly and has received more than 20 health and beauty awards.

"Today, Scentered is positioned to change the guest experience by eliminating single-use plastics amenities and create truly unique experiences that are designed to delight guests and to save hotels money," says Morgan, who is also the founding investor of Global Amenities Direct. "The new amenities are developed with a careful approach to sourcing only the finest natural ingredients, and they offer a caring message for guests – to take time for themselves to enhance their well-being. The end result is of benefit to all," she added.

The hotel line launches with De-Stress, a remarkably soothing blend to help juggle more throughout the day -- keeping you calm and in control. The new hair and body care products contain fine quality essential oils found in the Scentered range of balms. Each Scentered blend contains up to 25 100% natural essential oils such as chamomile to promote calmness, uplifting and relaxing neroli, and mandarin to help soothe tension and support feelings of well-being.

The only hotel amenities produced in 100% recycled plastic containers, the Scentered Amenities line contains:

DE-STRESS SHAMPOO & CONDITIONER

Shampoo with blossom honey, naturally derived amino acids and cleansing ingredients leaves hair cleansed, shiny and nourished.

DE-STRESS BODY & HAND WASH

The formula contains organic aloe to help cleanse and detoxify the skin, leaving guests cleansed, conditioned and moisturised.

DE-STRESS BODY & HAND LOTION

Jojoba oil formula soothes, while sweet almond oil and sunflower oil conditions the skin, replenishing moisture and softening.

All products come in convenient, recyclable 300 ml dispensers with 5 ltr dispenser refills.

Scentered's hotel amenities line is being exclusively represented by UK based Global Amenities Direct, another investment from the Family Office of Lara Morgan, who has redeployed her expertise in hotel amenities towards creating more sustainable solutions to the world's leading luxury hotel brands. "Never before has a hotel expert come to the industry wanting to change the game to the benefit of not only the environment, but the guest and the hotel brand owner to satisfy an integrated hotel experience with an on-trend, mindful, well-being concept," says Orel. "We couldn't be more pleased and aligned in our partnership and our shared vision."

ABOUT SCENTERED:

Scentered® is a UK based mindfulness lifestyle company that has created a unique WELLBEING RITUAL, teaching people how to use the powerful link between our sense of smell and the part of the brain where memory and habits are formed as a tool to direct our thoughts, emotions and actions to live happier lives. Our line of 100% natural, essential oil-based aromatherapy balms, candles, hair and body care products are sold in 10+ countries including the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, providing portable solutions to support mindful transitions through life's everyday journey. Our eco-conscious values ensure we minimise our carbon footprint while maximising the creative reusability of our packaging. Scentered is positioned at the intersection of Wellness, Mindfulness and (Inner) Beauty. Our six unique, award-winning blends provide purposeful solutions to the most commonly desired emotional states like SLEEP WELL, DE-STRESS, FOCUS, HAPPY, ESCAPE and LOVE. We encourage you to Stop. Inhale. Reset.™

ABOUT GLOBAL AMENITIES DIRECT:

Global Amenities Direct is a global, dedicated and innovative team with over 70 years' experience in the luxury hotel industry. Suppliers of luxury branded products, with a consultative approach, we provide current and on trend thinking around bedroom and bathroom amenities and accessories to luxury hotels around the world with offices and warehouses in UK, Europe, USA, and China.

We are constantly researching and working on the most innovative manufacturing options to produce sustainable, eco friendly options and our products are of the highest quality, ethically sourced and successfully delivered and supported to large global hotel groups, cruise lines and luxury boutique properties by a world class team.

