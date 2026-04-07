Scenthound Forms New Board of Directors, Appoints Industry Leaders to Support Next Phase of Growth

Nation's Original Dog Wellness Franchise Adds Leaders in Franchising, Pet Care, and Private Equity to Its Board

JUPITER, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Scenthound builds on its rapid growth across the U.S., the original dog wellness franchise has announced its new Board of Directors with the appointment of Christina Russell, Clayton Perfall, David Long, David Murvin, and McConnell Smith. Long and Perfall previously served as advisors to the company and now transition into formal board roles as Scenthound enters its next phase of franchise growth.

The Board brings together deep expertise across franchising, pet care, consumer services, private equity, and multi-unit brand scaling, strengthening Scenthound's leadership as the company expands its footprint and scales its membership-based wellness model.

About the Board Members

Christina Russell is a seasoned franchise executive and advisor with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth consumer service brands across wellness, beauty, fitness, and pet services. She has served as CEO of multiple franchise organizations, including Pure Barre, Sola Salon Studios, and Woodhouse Spas, and previously served as President of Camp Bow Wow.

is a seasoned franchise executive and advisor with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth consumer service brands across wellness, beauty, fitness, and pet services. She has served as CEO of multiple franchise organizations, including Pure Barre, Sola Salon Studios, and Woodhouse Spas, and previously served as President of Camp Bow Wow. Clay Perfall is a veteran financial and operating executive who has served as CEO, CFO, and board member for multiple public and private equity-backed companies. A former partner at Arthur Andersen, Perfall has decades of experience in corporate governance, private equity-sponsored businesses, and strategic growth initiatives.

is a veteran financial and operating executive who has served as CEO, CFO, and board member for multiple public and private equity-backed companies. A former partner at Arthur Andersen, Perfall has decades of experience in corporate governance, private equity-sponsored businesses, and strategic growth initiatives. David Long is the co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness and a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of scaling wellness and franchise brands into global concepts. He has helped grow multiple brands to a combined network of thousands of locations worldwide and brings expertise in franchising, operations, and member experience.

is the co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness and a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of scaling wellness and franchise brands into global concepts. He has helped grow multiple brands to a combined network of thousands of locations worldwide and brings expertise in franchising, operations, and member experience. David Murvin is an entrepreneur, investor, and operator focused on the pet care industry. He co-founded PetWell Partners, a veterinary hospital platform that grew to more than 50 locations, and Roo, Inc., the leading labor platform in animal health. Murvin also played a key role in the formation of Independence Pet Holdings, now the largest pet insurance provider in North America, and currently serves as Managing Partner of Compound Capital Holdings.

is an entrepreneur, investor, and operator focused on the pet care industry. He co-founded PetWell Partners, a veterinary hospital platform that grew to more than 50 locations, and Roo, Inc., the leading labor platform in animal health. Murvin also played a key role in the formation of Independence Pet Holdings, now the largest pet insurance provider in North America, and currently serves as Managing Partner of Compound Capital Holdings. McConnell Smith is a general partner at VMG Partners, a growth equity firm that partnered with Scenthound in 2025. He brings extensive experience working with high-growth consumer and franchise brands. Smith currently serves on the boards of several companies across fitness, wellness, and consumer services.

"Scenthound is a leader in pet wellness and the Vogels have built a distinct concept with tremendous long-term growth potential," said Christina Russell, Scenthound board member. "The brand's focus on routine hygiene for dogs, combined with its technology-driven approach, positions the company for continued success in a rapidly growing pet care market. I'm excited to work with the team to support franchise expansion and help grow the company."

Long and Perfall join the Board of Directors after previously serving as advisors to Scenthound, while Murvin, Russell, and Smith bring additional expertise across pet care, franchising, and private equity. Together, the board provides a combination of industry experience and strategic guidance to support Scenthound's next chapter of development.

"As Scenthound enters its next phase of growth, we now have a board made up of experienced leaders who bring valuable perspective to the business," said David Long, Scenthound board member and co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "I got involved with Scenthound early on because I saw strong parallels to Orangetheory. Both are scalable models built around a clear mission. With this team in place, the brand is well positioned to continue growing while staying focused on delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for members, franchisees, and team members."

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030, Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. Being category creators in a recession-resistant industry, both multi-unit operators and aspiring entrepreneurs are flocking to Scenthound's franchise opportunity.

To learn more about Scenthound, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

About Scenthound

Scenthound, the nation's original dog wellness concept, offers affordable and accessible monthly hygiene services. With three membership offerings, two of which include 24/7 access to virtually chat with a veterinarian through the brand's app, Scenthound helps dog parents provide routine wellness care for their pet. Through its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) provided after each monthly visit, dog parents receive a detailed assessment of their pet's external well-being. Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 400 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 32 states. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300

SOURCE Scenthound