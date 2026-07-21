A New Era of Growth: Scenthound Adds Three C-Suite Leaders as Brand Accelerates Nationwide Expansion

Nation's Original Dog Wellness Franchise Expands Executive Team with New Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Development Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recognition on Entrepreneur's inaugural "Best of the Best" list of top pet industry franchise opportunities, Scenthound has strengthened its executive leadership team with three key C-suite appointments: Summer Nunn as Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Chin as Chief Development Officer, and Jake Singleton as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments come as Scenthound accelerates its growth and continues scaling its membership-based dog wellness model across new markets.

These leaders bring more than five decades of combined experience across franchising, multi-unit operations, private equity-backed growth, marketing, finance, and development. Together, the team will support operational performance, strengthen the franchise system, and enhance the customer experience across Scenthound's expanding footprint.

About the C-Suite Appointments

Summer Nunn, Chief Commercial Officer: Nunn will oversee Scenthound's commercial strategy, including pricing, membership packaging, partnerships, promotions, and overarching marketing initiatives. A seasoned marketing and growth executive, she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at NearU Services, where she centralized marketing operations and drove year-over-year lead growth. Her background also includes senior leadership positions with Driven Brands, Magnolia Wash Holdings, and Payzer.

Nunn will oversee Scenthound's commercial strategy, including pricing, membership packaging, partnerships, promotions, and overarching marketing initiatives. A seasoned marketing and growth executive, she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at NearU Services, where she centralized marketing operations and drove year-over-year lead growth. Her background also includes senior leadership positions with Driven Brands, Magnolia Wash Holdings, and Payzer. Michael Chin, Chief Development Officer: Chin will lead Scenthound's franchise development, real estate strategy, and market expansion efforts. With extensive experience scaling multi-unit consumer brands, he has helped build development infrastructure for growth-stage and private equity-backed companies. Prior to joining Scenthound, Chin served as Vice President of Growth at GoDog and previously held leadership roles with Level 5 Capital Partners and CorePower Yoga.

Chin will lead Scenthound's franchise development, real estate strategy, and market expansion efforts. With extensive experience scaling multi-unit consumer brands, he has helped build development infrastructure for growth-stage and private equity-backed companies. Prior to joining Scenthound, Chin served as Vice President of Growth at GoDog and previously held leadership roles with Level 5 Capital Partners and CorePower Yoga. Jake Singleton, Chief Financial Officer: Singleton will oversee Scenthound's financial strategy and planning, including accounting, treasury, and capital allocation as the brand scales nationally. He brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at The Joint Chiropractic, a high growth, multi unit, franchise business. While there he helped scale the brand from 262 to 967 locations, and led financial forecasting, M&A initiatives, treasury management, and SEC reporting.

"I've always been drawn to brands that solve real consumer needs while building long-term customer relationships, and Scenthound does exactly that," said Nunn. "The brand has built a truly differentiated model centered on routine wellness, preventive care, and data-driven insights. I'm excited to be part of the brand's journey as we continue to expand access to dog wellness services in communities across the country."

These executive appointments come during a period of significant momentum for Scenthound. Earlier this year, the brand announced the formation of its new Board of Directors, bringing together leaders from franchising, pet care, consumer services, private equity, and multi-unit brand development. At the same time, Scenthound continues accelerating franchise expansion, including six recently secured locations in Georgia and South Carolina with Angela and Andy Harrelson, former McDonald's franchisees with decades of multi-unit experience.

"Jake, Michael, and Summer are the kind of leaders we need at this stage of Scenthound's growth," said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound. "We're building a national brand centered on routine dog wellness, and that requires leadership that understands how to scale thoughtfully while improving the customer experience at every level. These appointments strengthen our ability to expand into new markets and continue building a category-defining franchise system. I couldn't be more confident in the team we're putting in place."

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030, Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. Being category creators in a recession-resistant industry, both multi-unit operators and aspiring entrepreneurs are flocking to Scenthound's franchise opportunity.

To learn more about Scenthound, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

About Scenthound

Scenthound, the nation's original dog wellness concept, offers affordable and accessible monthly hygiene services. With three membership offerings, two of which include 24/7 access to virtually chat with a veterinarian through the brand's app, Scenthound helps dog parents provide routine wellness care for their pet. Through its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) provided after each monthly visit, dog parents receive a detailed assessment of their pet's external well-being. Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 450 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 32 states. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300

SOURCE Scenthound