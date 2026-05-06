Scenthound Salutes Shines a Light on Nurses with Free Services Throughout May

Nation's Original Dog Wellness Brand Honors Everyday Heroes Through Community Initiative

JUPITER, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Nurses Week, Scenthound is recognizing and giving back to nurses across the U.S. throughout the month of May by offering a complimentary basic hygiene service through its "Scenthound Salutes" program. Developed in 2017, the initiative was created to make routine dog wellness care more accessible nationwide, while also providing an opportunity for the brand to celebrate and support those who make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Promotion Details:

Nurses will receive a complimentary basic hygiene service that includes a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, teeth brushing and six-point wellness check.

The promotion is valid at participating Scenter locations and is limited to one use and one dog per person.

Appointments must be scheduled and completed in May 2026.

The offer is available to all nurses with valid ID or proof of employment.

The Scenthound Salutes program reflects the brand's commitment to its community by highlighting those making meaningful contributions to community development and sustainability. Designed to spotlight everyday heroes, the program has previously recognized educators, first responders, and veterans for their impact. This May, Scenthound is turning its focus to nurses—acknowledging their essential role in supporting the health and well-being of people everywhere.

"We are proud to put nurses at the forefront of our Scenthound Salutes initiative this May," said Jessica Vogel, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound. "Nurses work tirelessly to ensure our communities are cared for and supported, and offering complimentary hygiene services for their dogs is one small way we can give back for all that they do."

Through this initiative, franchisees within the Scenthound system have the opportunity to build meaningful relationships within their communities while connecting with nurses who make a lasting impact every day. Just as nurses provide essential care and support to people, Scenthound is dedicated to educating dog parents on the importance of routine hygiene and wellness—helping pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives.

To redeem the offer, nurses can visit or call their local Scenthound to book their complimentary Basic Hygiene service.

With its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® and a range of membership options, Scenthound is redefining dog care by focusing on prevention over reaction. The brand educates dog parents on routine hygiene and wellness while providing consistent care and 24/7 access to a veterinarian through its mobile app.

To learn more about Scenthound, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

About Scenthound

Scenthound, the nation's original dog wellness concept, offers affordable and accessible monthly hygiene services. With three membership offerings, two of which include 24/7 access to virtually chat with a veterinarian through the brand's app, Scenthound helps dog parents provide routine wellness care for their pet. Through its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) provided after each monthly visit, dog parents receive a detailed assessment of their pet's external well-being. Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 400 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 32 states. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Peterson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 636.439.0210

SOURCE Scenthound