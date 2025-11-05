Scenthound Launches Month-Long National Dog Food Drive to Benefit Local Rescues

Leading Dog Wellness Brand Invites Community Members to Participate and Contribute to the Well-Being of Dogs

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To offer essential support for pets in need, Scenthound has launched a month-long nationwide giveback initiative. Starting November 1, more than 100 Scenters across the U.S. will be collecting dog food donations that will be gifted to local shelters. In line with Scenthound's mission of making routine hygiene care accessible to dogs nationwide, this initiative demonstrates the brand's commitment to caring for dogs so they can live happier, healthier lives.

What You Need to Know:

New and unopened dog food, both canned or bagged, will be accepted at all Scenthound locations.

The initiative runs from Saturday, November 1 – Sunday, November 30.

Each Scenter will be donating all collected items to a local rescue in need.

Both dog parents and community members are invited to participate, and can find their local Scenter online.

Now in its 8th year, Scenthound's annual Food Drive continues to bring communities together to support local shelters and dogs in need.

"Last year, our Miami community truly came together during the food drive to make a difference for dogs in need," shared Mariano Espinosa, multi-unit franchisee in Miami. "Seeing so many people donate items was a powerful testament to what we can accomplish together for a great cause. I vividly remember how emotional we were when we delivered a full SUV of food, treats, bedding, and toys to Paw Patrol Animal Rescue. It meant a lot to them — and to our team — to make that impact possible."

Built on the core pillars of connection, wellness, and education, Scenthound continues to strengthen the bonds with the communities it serves. Through this initiative, the brand further promotes a culture of gratitude within its system and gives Scenters an opportunity to deepen local relationships while making a positive impact. Additionally, customers and community members are able to directly contribute to the health and well-being of dogs in their area.

"Throughout November, we are extending our commitment of providing essential wellness services to dogs beyond our Scenters," said JessicaVogel, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound. "With the support of our dedicated franchisees, we are becoming even engrained in communities across the country by making a tangible difference in the lives of dogs and the rescues that support them."

As category creators, Scenthound is changing the conversation from reactive to proactive care and defining a new narrative for an entire industry segment. The brand is also dedicated to educating dog parents about the importance of routine hygiene and wellness care for their pets, helping them lead longer, healthier, happier lives.

The success of the dog wellness concept has not gone unnoticed as Scenthound made its debut on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for 2025. Scenthound also ranked on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row and was a finalist of South Florida Business Journal's 2023, 2024 and 2025 Business of the Year award.

To learn more about the brand, visit www.scenthound.com

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 300 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 30 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.scenthound.com.

