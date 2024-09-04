SCENTRE GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE1 Limited, in its capacity as responsible entity and trustee of Scentre Group Trust 2 (the "Offeror"), a trust forming part of the stapled entity Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) ("Scentre Group"), announced today the preliminary early tender results for its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to US$550 million aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding Subordinated Non-Call 6 Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2080 (the "Notes"). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 20, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase").

Preliminary Early Tender Results

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 4, 2024 (the "Early Tender Time"), according to preliminary information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, the aggregate principal amount of the Notes set forth in the table below under "Principal Amount Tendered as of Early Tender Time" had been validly tendered in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on September 4, 2024.

The amount tendered satisfied the Minimum Tender Condition and exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount. Scentre Management Limited, in its capacity as responsible entity and trustee of SGT1, intends to conduct an offering of new subordinated debt securities to certain institutional investors outside the United States (the "Financing Transaction"). As described in the Offer to Purchase, the amount of Notes the Offeror will repurchase in the Tender Offer depends on the outcome of the Financing Transaction, and the Offeror may, but is under no obligation to, increase the Maximum Tender Amount. The Offeror will announce the results of the Financing Transaction and the amount it intends to repurchase in the Tender Offer after pricing of the Financing Transaction.

Title of Security CUSIP Nos. and ISINs Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered as of Early Tender

Time Subordinated Non-Call 6 Fixed

Rate Reset Notes due 2080 144A CUSIP: 76025LAA2

Reg S CUSIP: Q8053LAA2 144A ISIN: US76025LAA26

Reg S ISIN: USQ8053LAA28 US$1,387,955,000 US$771,711,000

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase which sets forth a more detailed description of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 19, 2024, or any other date and time to which the Offeror extends the Tender Offer, unless earlier terminated. The Offeror urges holders of the Notes to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained at www.gbsc-usa.com/scentre/ or by contacting the tender and information agent using the telephone number or email address found below under "Dealer Managers and Tender and Information Agent".

Dealer Managers and Tender and Information Agent

The Offeror has appointed Merrill Lynch International, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offer. The Offeror has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation as the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: Merrill Lynch International at +44 207 996 5420 (international) or +1 (980) 387-3907 (in the U.S.) or +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. toll-free) or [email protected] (email) or RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (212) 618-7843 (in the U.S.) or (877) 381-2099 (U.S. toll-free) or [email protected] (email) or SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited at + 44 204 507 5043 or [email protected] (email). Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation by telephone at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only), (855) 654-2015 (toll-free) or 001-212-430-3774 (international), by email at contact@gbsc‑usa.com or at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/scentre/.

This press release shall not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any disclosure document (as defined in the Australian Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the Notes has been or will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and in Australia, the Tender Offer is only available to persons to whom an offer or invitation can be made without disclosure in accordance with Parts 6D.2 or 7.9 of the Australian Corporations Act.

From time to time after completion of the Tender Offer, the Offeror or its affiliates may purchase additional Notes in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, through tender or exchange offers or other methods, or the Offeror may redeem Notes pursuant to their terms. Any future purchases may be on the same terms or on terms that are more or less favorable to holders of the Notes than the terms of the Tender Offer.

About Scentre Group

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners and communities of the lands on which our business operates. We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to their Elders past and present.

We recognise the unique role of Māori as Tangata Whenua of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer. Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming essential to people, their communities and the businesses that interact with them.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non‑historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) neither the Offeror nor Scentre Group undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

