ScentSicles Releases New Nostalgic Scent for 2019 Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentSicles®, the holiday brand that has perfected capturing the scents of the season in their scented ornaments for over a decade, is launching a brand new fragrance just in time for Christmas. The new scent, aptly named Pear In A Pine Tree™, boasts fragrance notes of fresh-picked pear and cedarwood and is a nod to the classic English Christmas carol "The Twelve Days of Christmas." This launch is a welcome addition to the five other holiday-inspired scents in their current portfolio, and is now available for purchase on Scentsicles.com and at select retail partners nationwide.

ScentSicles® scented ornaments are best known for bringing artificial Christmas trees to life with their classic "real-tree" scented ornaments, an age-old problem for enthusiasts who prefer the ease of faux trees. The brand has since expanded to fragrances for trees, wreaths and garland, with Pear In A Pine Tree™ joining beloved fragrances like White Winter Fir® and Spiced Pine Cones. From aroma notes of balsam and Douglas fir to cinnamon and clove, anyone can enjoy the seasonal scents of the holidays without the mess (or stress) of recreating these nostalgic fragrances.

Each ScentSicles bottle includes six scented ornament sticks accompanied by six swirled "S" hooks for easy hanging. The brand also offers Table Ornaments, an always "on" fragrance alternative to candles that comes in an ornate glass bowl, perfect for a set-it-and-forget-it experience.

ScentSicles are available in over 27,000 stores nationwide and online, including Michaels, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, The Home Depot and Lowe's.

For more information, visit www.scentsicles.com and share holiday ScentSicles décor on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #JustBreathe.

About ScentSicles:

ScentSicles are the first scented ornaments that effectively and authentically make any Christmas tree smell fresh cut. Made in the United States, ScentSicles are a product of Atlanta-based Enviroscent, Inc. – a company focused on products sourced from sustainably managed North American forests. In an industry littered with corrosive solvents, asthma-inducing sensitizers, chemical propellants, and landfill-bound devices, Enviroscent strives for a planet-friendly carbon footprint. The company boasts a team of scientists who are hard at work developing the finest home fragrances on earth. For more on the Enviroscent way, visit www.scentsicles.com.

