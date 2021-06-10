Scentsy Co-CEOs Heidi and Orville Thompson inducted into the Direct Selling Hall of Fame

Heidi and Orville were selected for their outstanding contributions for a significant number of years and for advancing the cause and mission of the direct selling industry and its unique business opportunity.

"We have a motto of 'contribute more than you take,' and we've received a lot from the Direct Selling Association. So we have done our best to make sure we leave it better than we found it, and that we give more than we take," Orville said. "This is quite an honor."

Since 1963, the DSA has recognized valuable direct selling leaders as prized and appreciated contributors. Fellow inductees include executives from Avon, Amway, Mary Kay and more.

Contact: Serena Averett

[email protected]

O: (208) 472-0725

About Scentsy

We're completely in love with fragrance — and how it makes life better.

Scentsy offers everything you need to fill your life with fragrance, from authentic, handcrafted warmers and wax bars to scented products for travel, laundry, cleaning, personal care, kids and pets. But it's not just a company or product — Scentsy is a family-loving community of passionate go-getters working hard to reach big goals and make a difference. Scentsy products, designed to Warm the Heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul, are sold by Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at scentsy.com.

SOURCE Scentsy, Inc.

Related Links

https://scentsy.com/

