Scentsy named a top direct sales company

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th year in a row, the Direct Sales Association (DSA) has given top honors to Scentsy — this time for an award-winning sales and marketing campaign.

As part of its annual awards in December 2020, the DSA recognized Scentsy's sales and marketing campaign for Scentsy Club, a subscription program that allows customers to schedule recurring shipments of consumable fragrance products, such as Scentsy Wax Bars, cleaning products and more. A key perk of Scentsy Club is Always Get My Bar, a feature that promises that Scentsy will continue to make a customer's favorite fragrance even if it is discontinued!

Also in 2020, Direct Selling News (DSN) created a Customer-Centric Recognized Company list, putting Scentsy among the best of the best in the Platinum category. Platinum is the DSN's highest recognition for direct sales companies that "lead the way toward a sustainable, customer-centric future for the direct sales industry." Qualifying companies boost high customer-to-distributor ratios and prioritize customer sales.

Scentsy is thrilled and honored for both awards as recognition of our tireless dedication to provide an industry-leading business opportunity for our Consultants and superior products for our customers. Scentsy is excited and focused on the future as a leader in the direct sales industry.

"Last year was both very challenging and very rewarding at Scentsy," said Scentsy President Dan Orchard. "Our Consultants and our home office teams worked extremely hard to rise above every twist and every hurdle thrown at them by the global pandemic. In the end, it turned out to be one of our strongest years ever. We are very proud to receive both of these awards in recognition of the amazing efforts of both our employee and our Consultant teams, as both awards recognize Scentsy's efforts to bring great value to customers through the products and programs we provide."

