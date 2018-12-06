Scentsy Teams Up With Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Starting March 1, Scentsy will raise money and awareness to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation through the sale of the When Life Gives You Lemons warmer. A bright, white porcelain warmer with cheery lemon slices and black polka-dots, this warmer glows softly when lit, and safely and gently warms fragrant wax without the flame and soot of a traditional candle. Scentsy will donate $8.50 ($11.50 in Canada) from the sale of each warmer to help fight childhood cancer.

"We take giving and generosity seriously," said Heidi Thompson, Scentsy President and Co-owner. "Each day, enough children to fill a classroom are diagnosed with cancer, and yet childhood cancer receives a miniscule amount of money for research. We want these children and their families to know they are not alone. We are with them and supporting them in their fight."

Scentsy just wrapped up a six-month partnership in which over $130,000 was raised for the American Heart Association and over $23,000 for Heart & Stroke of Canada. The fragrance company is continuing its partnership with World Vision in Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand with the sale of the Share Your Heart warmer. So far, more than $71,000 has been donated to World Vision.*

Since 2010, Scentsy has donated more than $10 million to charities around the world. The When Life Gives You Lemons warmer is available through Scentsy Consultants starting March 1. Visit www.scentsy.com to learn more.

*All amounts listed are in USD.

Serena Averett

O: (208) 472-0725

saverett@scentsy.com

About Scentsy

Scentsy, Inc. (www.scentsy.com) features safe, fragrant alternatives to traditional wicked candles, on-the-go fragrances, laundry care, inventive cleaning solutions and luxurious personal care products for women, men and kids. Scentsy products are sold through a network of Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

SOURCE Scentsy, Inc.

