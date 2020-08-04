Scentsy to offer officially licensed NFL products

"Our Consultants have been asking for NFL products for years," said Kevin Kirkpatrick, Scentsy's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're thrilled to finally make it happen — and can't wait for the kickoff this fall! These warmers are quite unique, and we know fans are going to love them."

During a May presale, Scentsy Consultants and customers reserved more than 150,000 NFL Scentsy Warmers. The football-shaped warmers, which feature individual teams' colors and logo, will be available to customers starting in mid-September for $45, while supplies last. Fans will appreciate these unique décor items that are perfect for game day — and all year round. Scentsy has also developed an exclusive NFL fragrance to complement the collection.

Scentsy continues to offer new, innovative and trending products each biannual catalog season. By joining forces with organizations such as the NFL, Scentsy is growing both its product base and its audience, making the business opportunity that much more appealing for potential Consultants.

Scentsy products are sold through Independent Scentsy Consultants. Customers can find a Consultant near them at scentsy.com.

About Scentsy

Scentsy, Inc. (www.scentsy.com) offers innovative and customizable products that Warm the Heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul. Scentsy features safe, fragrant alternatives to traditional wicked candles, on-the-go fragrances, laundry care, inventive cleaning solutions and luxurious personal care products for women, men, kids and pets. Scentsy products are sold through a network of Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

