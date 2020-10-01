Scentsy to offer officially licensed NHL products

"Scentsy Consultants and customers are already so excited for NHL products," said Kevin Kirkpatrick, Scentsy's Chief Strategy Officer. "This is something they've been asking for, and it's a great opportunity to reach hockey fans! We're looking forward to a long and happy relationship."

The NHL Scentsy Warmers, which feature each individual team's colors and logo, will be available starting this fall for $45, while supplies last. These unique décor items are perfect for game day festivities — and all year round. Scentsy has also developed an exclusive NHL fragrance to complement the collection.

Scentsy continues to offer new, innovative and trending products each biannual catalog season. By collaborating with organizations such as the NHL, Scentsy is growing both its product base and its audience, making the business opportunity that much more appealing for potential Consultants.

Scentsy products are sold through Independent Scentsy Consultants. Customers can find a Consultant near them at scentsy.com.

Contact: Serena Averet

[email protected]

O: 208-472-0725

About Scentsy

We're completely in love with fragrance — and how it makes life better.

Scentsy offers everything you need to fill your life with fragrance, from authentic, handcrafted warmers and wax bars to scented products for travel, laundry, cleaning, personal care, kids and pets. But it's not just a company or product — Scentsy is a family-loving community of passionate go-getters working hard to reach big goals and make a difference. Scentsy products, designed to Warm the Heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul, are sold by Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at scentsy.com.

SOURCE Scentsy, Inc.

Related Links

https://scentsy.com/

