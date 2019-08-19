Scentsy will have your furry friends smelling splendid with its new pet products

Three new fragrances were developed exclusively for Scentsy Pets: Honey & Chamomile, Oatmeal & Aloe and Orange Zest & Nectar. All Scentsy Pets products are formulated with aloe, sunflower oil and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and moisturize skin and keep coats hydrated.

Expanding Scenty's product offering with Scentsy Pets is supported by the growth of the pet industry with at least one pet in nearly 85 million American homes, according to American Pet Products Association (APPA). Americans are spending more on pets than ever before — the APPA projects more than $75 billion USD in 2019. Year-over-year, the APPA anticipates a nearly 3 percent increase in the sales of pet supplies and OTC medications.

About Scentsy

Scentsy, Inc. (www.scentsy.com) features safe, fragrant alternatives to traditional wicked candles, on-the-go fragrances, laundry care, inventive cleaning solutions and luxurious personal care products for women, men, kids and pets. Scentsy products are sold through a network of Independent Scentsy Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

