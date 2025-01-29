SCENTWORX BY SLATKIN + CO. NOW AVAILABLE AT WALMART

"I'm thrilled to officially be selling my candles and personal care items in Walmart stores. I'm here to help scent every aspect of your life – with high-end, quality products," says Harry Slatkin, Founder of Slatkin + Co. "I've always put scent first; that's why I work with the top master perfumers in the world to create a true-to-life fragrance experience to elevate everyday moments and transform spaces through the power of scent. ScentWorx by Slatkin + Co was created with the goal of bringing an iconic, elevated scent experience to everyone, at an affordable price."

The 14.5 oz 3-wick candles are designed with 100% cotton, lead-free wicks, and wick clips, for safety, that can burn for up to 40 hours with a "true to life" captivating aroma. The innovative 3-wick design is crafted to have an even, clean burn from start to finish allowing the ultimate fragrance lift from a candle. Each candle, created by master perfumers, is infused with essential oils blended perfectly in our proprietary wax formulation for a consistent fragrance throw and true-to-life scent experience designed to fill everyday spaces. The collection showcases Slatkin's iconic mouthwatering gourmand fragrances like Lemon Blueberry Muffin and Sugar Cookie, disrupting the traditional home fragrance market with uniquely indulgent aromas. In addition to Slatkin's iconic gourmand fragrances, ScentWorx by Slatkin + Co. offers a collection of fruity, exotic and floral fragrances providing a scent experience for everyone and every room, turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

ScentWorx by Slatkin + Co. line of personal care items, including body wash, body lotion, hand soaps, and fragrance body mists will be available starting February 15th nationwide. The entire range of personal care products are designed to provide intense hydration to the skin through layering luxury-inspired textures coupled with elevated scent experiences. Infused with essential oils, Aloe and Vitamin E the body washes, lotion, and hand soaps cleanse and nourishes, all while leaving the skin feeling moisturized and clean. The entire range is silicone, sulfate, and paraben-free. Personal care items are available in Blushing Blossom (fruity floral), Island Coconut (vanilla gourmand), and Pineapple Passion (tropical fruit).

"Each product, whether it's a candle or lotion, was created with the everyday consumer in mind. They deserve luxury products, with essential oils and beautiful smells at an affordable price," says Slatkin.

ScentWorx by Slatkin + Co. plans to continue to expand its offerings available at Walmart with Auto Fresheners and Auto Hang Tags later this year.

For more information, please visit https://www.slatkinandco.com/pages/scentworx.

About Slatkin + Co.

Slatkin + Co. is a premier home fragrance company founded in 1992 by industry pioneer Harry Slatkin. Dubbed the "king" of home fragrance by The New York Times in 2006, Slatkin is widely recognized for launching what has become a multi-billion-dollar global industry. The Company designs and manufactures scented candles, diffusers, candle accessories, and bath and body care products for its growing portfolio of well-known brands under the Slatkin + Co. name, including HomeWorx, ScentWorx, and Aroma Home. Slatkin + Co. products are sold at leading specialty retailers, including QVC, QVC UK, Kohl's, The Home Depot, Macy's, and Ulta Beauty, a wholesale customer network of independent retail stores, and Slatkin + Co.'s online store HomeWorxCandles.com.

SOURCE ScentWorx by Slatkin + Co.