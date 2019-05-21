SCF Ventures and B-29 Investments Announce Partnership with Commando Pressure Control

HOUSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCF Ventures and B-29 Investments are proud to announce a growth equity investment in Commando Pressure Control. Together with its investment partners, Commando will bring to market a variety of innovative pressure control products for upstream completions operations.

Commando's Founder and CEO, Joe Boyd, reports, "Our objective is to get more stages in the ground per day. We execute on this by aligning technology with our customer's ever-growing drive to gain efficiencies as more aggressive downhole-designs are implemented. The Mobile Zipper UnitTM, our anchor technology, delivers a strong value-proposition by allowing the customer to pump at higher rates for longer intervals while reducing NPT, man-hours, and safety incidents. Our partnership with SCFV and B-29 provides us with the support to bring next-gen frac technology to market."

SCF Ventures is an early stage investment vehicle within SCF Partners, focused on providing differentiated capital to emerging companies to develop new products and technologies in the energy services sector. B-29 seeks strategic partnerships with talented entrepreneurs and seasoned management teams to help them achieve their professional goals while enhancing shareholder value.

ABOUT SCF:

SCF Partners, headquartered in Houston, with offices also in Aberdeen, Singapore, and Calgary, is a private equity firm focused on building energy services, equipment, and technology companies. SCF has completed more than 400 energy services investments and helped build 17 public companies in its nearly 30-year history. SCF supports operational management and assists with additional growth through acquisitions and geographic expansion initiatives to build leading companies across the globe. Current investments from active funds include Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE), Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR), Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET), NESR (NASDAQ: NESR), and Centurion Group.

ABOUT B-29:

B-29 Investments, headquartered in Dallas, is a private equity firm focused on making investments in the energy space. Since its inception over twenty years ago, B-29 has made investments in private and public companies exhibiting sound business models within rapidly-growing industries. Traditionally, B-29 has deployed capital to energy opportunities in the oilfield services, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure markets.

