SCHA Launches "100 Faces of Healthcare" to Honor Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is celebrating the centennial of its founding with a campaign dedicated to the state's healthcare workforce. The 100 Faces of Healthcare campaign launches today in honor of the individuals who led the battle against COVID-19 and continue to provide life-saving care every day to the people of South Carolina.

Gathering in the wake of the last great global pandemic (the Spanish Flu), hospital leaders formed SCHA in April 1921 to help the state's hospitals set and reach appropriate standards of care for all South Carolinians. At that time, the state had 26 hospitals and just 1,400 hospital beds.

Today SCHA represents 94 member facilities across South Carolina, including a broad range of acute-care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, and veterans' hospitals, in addition to all of the state's major health systems. SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible and serving as an advocate for the healthcare community.

"The 100 Faces of Healthcare campaign will spend the next year recognizing the amazing and diverse people who support the state's hospitals and health systems, from the operating room to the cafeteria, on SCHA's website and social media channels," said SCHA Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Schipp Ames. "As we look back at 100 years as an organization, we are proud to celebrate the healthcare heroes that walk the halls of South Carolina's hospitals and health systems. And we recognize that we can't tell our story without telling theirs."

About the South Carolina Hospital Association

SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sound healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education, and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

