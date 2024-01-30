Schaefer Announces Exponential Company Momentum Led by Research and Customer Experience

News provided by

Schaefer

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaefer, a full-service research and development agency that was recently recognized as an industry leader in market research, announced this week their tremendous growth in the last year, led by a conscious company decision to focus more heavily on data and research. The company more than doubled in revenue for the third consecutive year and reached the all-important seven-figure milestone in 2023.

"As I look at Schaefer's incredible journey in only five years, I'm filled with immense pride in our team's dedication and the groundbreaking work we've done in research and revenue generation," said Sidnee Schaefer, Founder and CEO of Schaefer. "Our success isn't just a number; it's a reflection of our passionate commitment to excellence and the deep, personal connections we've built with each of our clients. It's these relationships that are the true heart of our success."

In addition to achieving significant company growth and reaching the seven-figure revenue milestone, Schaefer has successfully maintained its remarkable company performance, highlighted by an impressive 98% client retention rate. Schaefer's commitment to customer relationships and maintaining a personalized, boutique experience for each client remains unchanged despite the company's explosive growth. The Schaefer team is deeply appreciative of the brands and companies that have grown alongside the Schaefer brand and looks forward to continued connected growth.

2023 saw many exciting announcements from Schaefer, including the addition of Seth Waite as Partner and Chief Revenue Officer. Under the combined leadership of Sidnee Schaefer as Founder and CEO and Waite, the Schaefer team announced an increased focus on revenue generation for clients; developed an in-depth approach to market research; and even rebranded the company name from Schaefer Digital to the clean, concise "Schaefer." By the end of the year, Schaefer had been awarded by Clutch the top market research firm in the US and globally. Schaefer was also recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023 in both market strategy and e-commerce.

"I am thrilled to be at the forefront of how research can directly fuel business growth," said Seth Waite, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at Schaefer. "At Schaefer, we don't just conduct research; we transform insights into tangible revenue opportunities. This unique blend of in-depth market analysis and focused revenue strategies sets us apart in the industry. Our approach is not just about understanding markets, but about actively shaping them to the advantage of our clients. It's this innovative mindset that has propelled our growth and will continue to be the cornerstone of our success as we move forward."

In looking to the future, the Schaefer team is confident that they will continue to build on the momentum of the past several years and continue their growth trajectory. As the importance of hard data and competent research becomes increasingly important for helping companies reach their revenue goals, Schaefer is a trusted and essential partner for clients looking to grow and expand their businesses.

About Schaefer
Schaefer is a market research and revenue generation leader. Known for its consistent results, the company has doubled in size annually for three years and maintains a 98% client retention rate. With a special emphasis on brands such as food and beverage, home goods, and personal care, Schaefer excels in blending marketing strategies with market research to exceed revenue goals. Leveraging a strategic partnership with Hubspot, Schaefer skillfully manages client ecosystems, ensuring seamless integration and optimization. For more information about Schaefer, please visit Schaefer.co.

Media Contact:
Jeanette Hayes
702-483-9567
[email protected]

SOURCE Schaefer

