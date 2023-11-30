Schaefer Celebrates E-commerce Clutch Global Leader Award for 2023

Schaefer was named a top B2B company for E-commerce marketing services.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaefer , the industry leader in market research, revenue generation, and e-commerce marketing , today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for E-commerce Marketing services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

Schaefer is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year, as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a leader on a global scale for e-commerce marketing strategy. Clutch Global showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

"We are absolutely elated to have won this Global Award," said Schaefer Founder and CEO Sidnee Schaefer. "It is a tremendous honor for us at Schaefer and a testament to our amazing team's hard work and creativity. I am incredibly grateful for our clients' trust and the strong partnerships we have built with them."

The Schaefer team helps growing E-commerce businesses and DTC brands craft custom revenue-generation strategies and works with the team to bring those plans to life. With cutting-edge design, compelling content, strong marketing strategies, and an incredible 98% client retention rate, Schaefer becomes a true and trusted partner for its clients as it leads them to meet their revenue goals consistently. The Clutch Global Award demonstrates Schaefer's unwavering commitment to excellence and creating an exceptional customer experience.

"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."

About Schaefer

Schaefer is an e-commerce, market research, and revenue generation leader. Known for its consistent results, the company has doubled in size annually for three years and maintains a 98% client retention rate. Focused on food and beverage brands, Schaefer excels in blending marketing strategies with market research to exceed revenue goals. Leveraging a strategic partnership with Hubspot, Schaefer skillfully manages client ecosystems, ensuring seamless integration and optimization. For more information about Schaefer, please visit Schaefer.co.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

