Schaefer Clinches Both Global and United States Top Market Research Company Awards from Clutch, Marking a Milestone in Industry Excellence

Schaefer named a top B2B company for Market Research services both in the United States and Globally.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaefer, the industry leader in market research, revenue R&D, and marketing, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner and Top United States Company for Market Research services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

Schaefer differentiates itself from the competition in part by providing market research that leads to revenue generation. Rather than taking a purely academic approach, the Scaefer team is focused on actionable insights, creating an action plan based on the information in the research. By being data-driven at the beginning of the process through market research, execution in revenue generation strategies, and then returning to the data with a focus on analytics and responding, Schaefer can solve complicated problems and create exceptional results.

The Clutch US and Global Awards for market research demonstrate Schaefer's unwavering commitment to excellence and creating an exceptional customer experience. We're proud to be recognized as a leader on a national and global scale in the market research category. The entire Schaefer team appreciates this recognition from Clutch and our clients.

"We're incredibly honored to be the recipients of the Global Market Research Award," expresses Sidnee Schaefer, CEO of Schaefer. "This award represents a significant achievement for us and validates our unique, entrepreneurial approach to market research. Our team's commitment to innovation in this field has truly set us apart, and this recognition is a testament to that."

"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."

About Schaefer
Schaefer is a market research and revenue generation leader who uses expertise and experience to create specific, tailor-made client results. Known for its consistent results, the company has doubled in size annually for three years and maintains a 98% client retention rate. Focused on food and beverage brands, Schaefer excels in blending marketing strategies with market research to exceed revenue goals. Leveraging a strategic partnership with Hubspot, Schaefer skillfully manages client ecosystems, ensuring seamless integration and optimization. For more information about Schaefer, please visit Schaefer.co.

About Clutch
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch monthly to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Media Contact:
Jeanette Hayes
702-483-9567
[email protected]

