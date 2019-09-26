Schaeffler Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Cheraw, S.C. Facility; Investing $65 Million to Optimize Engine Systems Manufacturing Footprint

CHERAW, S.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler Group USA Inc. celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Cheraw, S.C., operations with an event that highlights the facility's growth and success, as well as its long-standing ties to the local community. The event also recognized the campus's new role as an Engine Systems Manufacturing Center of Competence for North America.

Today's festivities featured numerous invited guests and dignitaries, including: The Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina; Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Board Georg F.W. Schaeffler; Schaeffler AG CEO Klaus Rosenfeld; and members of Schaeffler's Global and Regional Executive Boards.

"Fifty years of manufacturing in Cheraw is a good reason to be proud," said Rosenfeld. "It is living proof that the Schaeffler Group is a global player with a local presence, as it is one of our core interests to be close to our customers here in the United States. In addition to our local manufacturing, we also provide local and regional R&D facilities to fulfill the needs of our clients. Dedicated to being an attractive employer, Schaeffler Group also heavily invests in the dual vocational training in the United States to find, train and keep talent for our company."

Earlier this year, Schaeffler announced plans to establish an Engine Systems Manufacturing Competence Center in Cheraw to better optimize its manufacturing footprint. Schaeffler's existing Cheraw manufacturing operations are currently being expanded to handle production of the FRAX bearing component used in an award-winning one-way clutch assembly that Schaeffler supplies to global automakers. The localization of the new component in Cheraw requires a new stamping press, heat treat furnace, media blaster and assembly line, as well as the relocation of 22 current Schaeffler employees. The expansion work is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

"We're excited to celebrate the Cheraw facility's long history in the community, as well as its bright future as one of Schaeffler's Engine Competence Centers," said Marc McGrath, president of Automotive Americas, Schaeffler. "The town and people of Cheraw will always hold a special place in the history of Schaeffler, for it is here the story of Schaeffler in the United States began some 50 years ago. Thanks to the dedication and loyalty of our employees, we can proudly say that manufacturing excellence is synonymous with 'Made in Cheraw.'"

The new Cheraw Engine Systems Manufacturing Competence Center, which represents a $65 million investment ($45 million in 2018/2019 and another $20 million slated for 2020) to the region, will create approximately 38,000 sq. ft. of additional space at one of the company's two manufacturing plants in Cheraw. The facility currently produces a variety of bearings as well as roller finger followers, roller rocker arms, planetary shafts and other precision components for a variety of automotive and industrial manufacturers.

"It is my great pleasure to join Schaeffler in celebrating 50 years of growth and success in Cheraw," said Governor McMaster. "South Carolina's manufacturing industry is growing at a fantastic pace, and long-standing partners such as Schaeffler are key to this success. We're absolutely delighted that Schaeffler has become such an integral part of the Cheraw community."

Since the 1960s, Schaeffler has demonstrated its strong commitment to the State of South Carolina with investments totaling well over $1 billion. The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company, whose headquarters for the Americas region are located in Fort Mill, operates five manufacturing facilities in the Palmetto State.

Schaeffler's Cheraw operations currently employ almost 1,700 members of the greater Cheraw community, making it the largest employer in the area. Schaeffler offers numerous initiatives to promote manufacturing careers, including its nationally recognized apprenticeship program that serves as the source of much of the company's technical support. To learn more about job opportunities and apprenticeship programs with Schaeffler, visit the company's careers page online. For more information on Schaeffler Group USA Inc., please visit www.schaeffler.us.

