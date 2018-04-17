Schaeffler celebrates 75 years of manufacturing excellence and growth in Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn. and HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schaeffler Group celebrated the 75th anniversary of its Danbury manufacturing operations located in the U.S. state of Connecticut. In just the past 15 years, the global

manufacturer of precision components and systems for the automotive, industrial and aerospace sectors has invested over $55 million in its Connecticut operations.

Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, as well as members of Schaeffler's Global and Regional Management Boards were joined at the festive event by numerous state and local dignitaries, including Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.



A manufacturing powerhouse in the Constitution State since 1942

Founded in Danbury in 1942, Barden started out as a manufacturer dedicated to the production and inspection of miniature and instrument-precision ball bearings for military applications. Approximately 17 years ago, the Barden brand and the Danbury facility became part of the Schaeffler Group, and today the site is known for producing super-precision bearings with exotic finishes and surface treatments for sophisticated aerospace applications. "The high-precision products that are made right here in Danbury are crucial to Schaeffler's success in the U.S. and around the world," said Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO of Schaeffler's Industrial division. "Nearly eight decades of experience as a full-service supplier of super-precision bearings have made the Barden brand an indispensable anchor of Schaeffler Aerospace within our Industrial division."

A tradition of investing in plant, equipment and people

Over the past 15 years, Schaeffler has invested $55 million in its Connecticut facilities, and the company continues to invest in Danbury's future. Moreover, Schaeffler offers vocational training programs in conjunction with local institutions such as Henry Abbot Technical School that, together with the continued financial assistance from the State of Connecticut, ensure Danbury has access to a steady stream of talented new employees. "Connecticut's manufacturing industry is a significant driver of innovation and exports, and world-class companies like Schaeffler are largely the reason why," Governor Malloy said. "Thanks to our targeted investments in the manufacturing sector and talent pipeline, our state has established a reputation as a global leader in advanced manufacturing. Schaeffler's commitment to our state and our residents is proof that Connecticut is a great place to do business, and I look forward to many more celebrations as this wonderful partnership continues to flourish."

Made in Danbury, used in outer space

Today, "Made in Danbury" is an integral part of Schaeffler's manufacturing operations in the U.S. From "quiet-running" bearings that allow U.S. Navy submarines to run with less noise than their predecessors idling at port, to the out-of-this-world reliability of high-precision bearings aboard NASA's recently concluded Cassini mission, Danbury continues to provide innovative bearing solutions for the most challenging applications and harshest operating environments.

6,000 Schaeffler employees in the USA

Headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, Schaeffler Group USA Inc. has approximately 6,000 employees working at facilities spread throughout South Carolina, Ohio, Missouri, Michigan and, of course, Connecticut.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. Top quality, outstanding technology, and exceptionally innovative spirit form the basis for the continued success of the company. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14 billion in 2017. With more than 90,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies.

