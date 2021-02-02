Schaeffler CTO Jeff Hemphill Assumes Presidency of SAE International

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler Vice President and Chief Technical Officer Jeff Hemphill is the new president of SAE International for 2021. Hemphill, whose one-year term officially began on January 20, was elected by the SAE International general membership.

Hemphill is a 23-year member of SAE International. In addition to serving on the SAE Clutch Standards Committee, he has authored and organized various SAE International technical papers, served on meeting panels, presented at SAE International conferences, and participated in and organized sponsorship of SAE International's North American International Powertrain Conference since its inception.

"SAE has been a constant presence throughout my career," said Hemphill. "Its mission – to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity – is of critical importance during this time of rapid innovation and industry transformation. The opportunity to serve as SAE International president is a tremendous honor for me, and I am looking forward to an exciting year."

As chief technical officer for Schaeffler in the Americas, Hemphill is responsible for research and new product development for automotive transmission, engine and chassis applications as well as industrial components and systems. To date, Hemphill has had nearly 80 patents filed or issued.

A 31-year veteran of the automotive industry, Hemphill started his career at Schaeffler as a machinist and co-op student while earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Akron. He also earned an Executive Certificate in Strategy and Innovation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A complete list of SAE International's Board of Directors can be found at: www.sae.org/about/leadership.

About the Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization and renewable energies, Schaeffler is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 14.4 billion in 2019. With around 83,700 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. Moreover, with almost 2,400 patent applications in 2019, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

About Schaeffler Automotive Technologies

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us .

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at www.sae.org.

SOURCE Schaeffler