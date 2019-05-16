Schaeffler Executive to Keynote; Discuss Trends and Industry Changes at Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers Annual Meeting & Exhibition

TROY, Mich., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing key trends, changes and challenges facing today's lubrication industry, Schaeffler with share insight into its technical efforts and expertise at The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) Annual Meeting & Exhibition. During the event held in Nashville, Tenn. from May 19 to 23, Schaeffler Americas CTO, Jeff Hemphill, will give the keynote address, while several other company experts will present on technical topics and host an onsite training session.

Schaeffler's Hemphill will open the general session on May 20 at 10:30 a.m. with his keynote titled, "Racing into the Future – Impact of Tribology on Electrification." Highlighted with a video segment of Lucas di Grassi, Formula-E Champion driver for Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler, the talk will discuss the benefits of electrification, as well as some of the lessons Schaeffler has learned from its Formula E effort that are helping guide the company's future tribology efforts.

"Schaeffler is implementing its 'Mobility for tomorrow' strategy through all of our endeavors, including our work with tribology and lubrication," said Hemphill. "Uniquely, we're using our work in the Formula E industry to drive and test our efforts, which enables us to offer our clients proven insight that can help pave the way for their future electrification efforts."

Key Schaeffler experts or their co-authors from the academia will also present during a number of technical sessions, including the following.

Tuesday, May 21

Characterization of White Etching Areas in Annealed AISI 52100 Processed by High Pressure Torsion Tests at 9:30 a.m.

New Challenges for Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers From Vehicle Electrification at 2 p.m.

Initiation Mechanism of White Etching Cracks Under the Influence of Electric Current at 4:30 p.m.

Real Scale Test of an Innovative Sensor-Set for Early Risk Detection of White Etching Cracks at a 2.7MW Wind Turbine Gearbox at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Innovation in Testing and Calculation Methods Against Surface Initiated Damage Mechanisms (SID) in Rolling Bearings at 11:00 a.m.

The Evolution of Dark Etching Regions and White Etching Bands in Bearing Steel Due to Rolling Contact Fatigue at 3:30 p.m.

Analysis of Material Defects in Relation to Different Damage Mechanisms at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Hoot Noise of Rolling Element Bearings – Are Non-Linear Vibrations the Key Theory? at 8:00 a.m.

Investigations on Cage Dynamics in Rolling Bearings by Test and Simulation at 9:00 a.m.

Method for Calculating the Contact Between Roller End Face and Ring Flange in Multi-Body Simulations at 11:30 a.m.

To encourage open discussions between experts of different disciplines on various topics of interest, Schaeffler will also participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m. Schaeffler's Daniel Merk, an expert on bearing development, will host the discussion about the influence of electrical current and water intrusion on the failure mode of SID.

Schaeffler is also actively supporting the education courses provided by STLE. On Sunday, May 19, Schaeffler's Dr. Hannes Grillenberger, key expert, roller bearing fundamentals, will be holding a training session on dynamic design of rolling element bearings (REB) during the ABMA Rolling Element Bearing Seminar.

On Wednesday, May 22, Schaeffler's Dr. Vasilios Bakolas, principal expert bearings R&D, will lead a training session on the failure analysis of bearings. During the session, participants will learn how to correctly identify and analyze rolling element bearing damage.

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) Annual Meeting & Exhibition is the lubricants industry's most respected venue for technical information, professional development and international networking opportunities. Each year STLE's five-day conference showcases some 500 technical presentations, application-based case studies, best practice reports and discussion panels on technical or market trends. The annual trade show and popular Commercial Marketing Forum spotlight the latest products and services of interest to more than 1,600 lubrication professionals that come from around the world, representing a full range of the industry's most prestigious corporate, government and academic institutions. For more information: https://www.stle.org/annualmeeting

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.2 billion Euros in 2018. With around 92,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent registrations in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in: Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in: South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us .

