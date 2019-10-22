Schaeffler Highlights Emobility Solutions at SAE Innovations in Mobility Conference

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler will share its passion and expertise as an emobility solutions partner during the Society of Automotive Engineers' (SAE) Innovations in Mobility Conference. During the event held from October 29 to 31 in Novi, Mich., several Schaeffler emobility experts will present on technical topics or participate in panel discussions.

"As a leader in technology, our goal is to combine our passion for innovation with the highest standards of quality to shape the future of mobility, which shows in our advanced emobility solutions," said Jeff Hemphill, Schaeffler Americas CTO. "The automotive industry is facing groundbreaking challenges. Working as a partner to our customers, we're helping them solve today's challenges with critical efficiency improvements and advanced electrification concepts."

Schaeffler's Nick Johnson, emobility program manager, will present "Schaeffler P2 Systems and Beyond - Enabling modularity for emobility solutions" on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. During the session, Johnson will discuss how Schaeffler worked with Ford Motor Co. on the successful launch of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator full and plug-in hybrids utilizing the Schaeffler P2 Modular Hybrid Transmission. He'll also share how Schaeffler will continue to build its portfolio to offer solutions for customers' packaging and emobility challenges.

Hemphill will discuss Schaeffler's electrification efforts, which focus on products for both hybrid vehicles and purely electric-driven vehicles, during a panel on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

During the "New Concepts for City-Based Mobility" panel discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m., Schaeffler's Philip George, director of innovation, will discuss how cities have struggled to adjust to shifts in new transportation preferences and will highlight congestion mitigation, environmental sustainability and safety, the drivers of Schaeffler's SpaceDrive, BioHybrid and People Mover/eCorner solutions. The panel plans to discuss alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership models, as well as associated regulations, standards and business models for citywide transportation.





Also on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Sebastian Wielgos, manager wheel hub drive, Schaeffler, will present "Schaeffler PowerWheel: Key to New Mobility Concepts" at 3:30 p.m. Wielgos will share how Schaeffler's electric wheel hub drive has shifted the paradigm for vehicle design. By integrating the electric motor, transmission and brake into the wheel, it has enabled a range of new possibilities for vehicle concepts of the future.

For the first time, SAE is bringing together the programming from eight legacy SAE events, plus hot new technology topics, to create the comprehensive Innovations in Mobility Conference. The event will examine the entire mobility sector – alternative and electric powertrains, new lightweight materials, automated/autonomous vehicles, smart city initiatives and more – into a customizable learning and networking experience. This multi-track conference consists of more than 40 technical sessions running in five concurrent tracks. More information is available here: https://www.sae.org/attend/innovationsinmobility

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.2 billion Euros in 2018. With around 92,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent registrations in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in: Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in: South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us .

