Schaeffler Highlights Transmission Products, Concepts at CTI Symposium USA

"The CTI Symposium offers the opportunity for the industry to come together and address key issues, challenges and trends that will shape the future of automotive transmissions," said Patrick Lindemann, president, Transmission Systems & E-Mobility, Schaeffler. "As a supplier, we aim to take an active role in shaping transmission developments for our customers and utilize industry events like CTI to gather data on the up-and-coming developments that will further drive their success."

On Wednesday, May 16 at 4:45 p.m., Schaeffler's Dr. Murat Bakan, senior development engineer, and Christopher Prengaman, research engineer, applied science, The Lubrizol Corp., will present during the Transmission Components session. Prengaman and Dr. Bakan will discuss key transmission topics, including clutch system evaluation and failure diagnosing, and friction material and effects of lubrication.

On Thursday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m., Lindemann will present "What is North America's future powertrain?" during the HEV Transmission Concepts session. The industry is facing many changes and challenges. Schaeffler's involvement in all aspects of the powertrain provides a unique perspective for this, which Patrick will discuss.

The 12th CTI Symposium USA provides an international exchange of experiences and opinions among key automotive representatives. Participants, including automakers, transmission manufacturers and suppliers from the United States, Europe and Asia, will discuss the latest in technical developments and applications for conventional and alternative drives. For more information, please visit http://www.transmission-symposium.com/usa/.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. Top quality, outstanding technology, and exceptionally innovative spirit form the basis for the continued success of the company. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14 billion in 2017. With more than 90,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies.

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in: Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in: South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us.

