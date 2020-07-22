Schaeffler Honored by Subaru of Indiana Automotive with an "Excellent Performance Award" for 2019

FORT MILL, S.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler was presented with an "Excellent Performance Award" by Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in recognition of its commitment to helping the automaker efficiently manufacture high-quality vehicles for its customers.

The "Excellent Performance Award" distinguishes Schaeffler for achieving SIA's stringent safety, quality, cost and delivery targets. Schaeffler earned the prestigious award for supplying SIA with Schaeffler's innovative "RSTM" roller-pump tappet, which is installed in Subaru engines that feature high-pressure direct injection fuel systems. Schaeffler manufactures the RSTM, amongst other products, at its plant in Cheraw, South Carolina.

"All of us at Schaeffler – and especially the dedicated members our Cheraw team – are extremely proud to receive this award from our partners at Subaru of Indiana Automotive," said Jeff Harris, Schaeffler Engine Systems Americas President. "We are absolutely committed to supplying SIA with the highest-quality technology and system solutions for their vehicles, which enjoy such a passionate and devoted following by their owners."

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.4 billion euros in 2019. With around 86,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a global network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With just under 2,400 patent applications in 2019, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us.

About Subaru of Indiana Automotive

Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a subsidiary of Subaru Corp., is the home of North American production for the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback. SIA employs more than 6,000 associates who are committed to quality, safety and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.subaru-sia.com.

https://www.schaeffler.com/de

https://www.facebook.com/SchaefflerDeutschland

https://twitter.com/schaefflerde

https://www.instagram.com/schaefflergroup/

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchaefflerDE

http://www.linkedin.com/company/schaeffler

https://www.xing.com/company/schaeffler

SOURCE Schaeffler

Related Links

http://www.schaeffler.us

