Schaeffler Introduces CONCEPT1™ Single-Point Automatic Lubricator

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler is launching its innovative CONCEPT1 single-point automatic lubricator to the North American market.

Engineered to ensure optimal lubrication in a broad range of industrial machines and devices – including electric motors, bearing housings, fans, blowers and pumps – CONCEPT1 from Schaeffler eliminates the need for time-consuming manual lubrication procedures, while preventing lubrication mistakes such as over- or under-greasing that can cause unplanned plant equipment downtime.

"Approximately 60% of electric motor failures can be traced to bearing-related problems that are typically due to lubrication issues," says David French, product manager for Industry 4.0 solutions at Schaeffler. "Accordingly, we designed CONCEPT1 to provide our customers with a versatile and easy-to-use solution that delivers the right grease in the right quantity at just the right intervals."

Schaeffler's CONCEPT1 single-point lubricator uses an electrochemical reaction to precisely and continuously supply the proper amount of lubricant to rolling bearings inside electric motors and other industrial machinery. Easy to install and operate, CONCEPT1 can reduce plant maintenance costs by as much as 25% when compared to manual lubrication procedures.

CONCEPT1 is available pre-filled with Schaeffler's industry-leading line of Arcanol greases, or customers can have CONCEPT1 filled at the factory with an extensive selection of name-brand and special-order lubricants. Alternatively, customers can purchase empty lubricant cartridges for CONCEPT1 and use their own grease. To reduce waste and help protect the environment, CONCEPT1 can be refilled up to three times using Schaeffler's specially designed refill kits.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.4 billion euros in 2019. With around 84,200 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a global network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With just under 2,400 patent applications in 2019, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

SOURCE Schaeffler