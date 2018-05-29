Schaeffler publishes second Sustainability Report

In the theme of "Our aspiration," Schaeffler uses brief stories in its Sustainability Report 2017 to show how its employees are implementing and living sustainability. This reporting is centered on the focus topics of our Sustainability Strategy: responsibility in the supply chain, green products, commitment to climate protection, and diversity.

"When it comes to sustainable development, we don't just want to follow standards but to set them," explains Corinna Schittenhelm, Chief Human Resources Officer and the member of the Executive Board responsible for sustainability. "Sustainability is a central aspect of our strategic, value-oriented approach and a key driver for the Schaeffler Group's future success." As in our first Sustainability Report, the ambitious nonfinancial goals and measures are illustrated in a Sustainability Roadmap, which is the central element of Schaeffler's integrated sustainability strategy. On this basis, a new structure was developed for the print report, and the accounting section and image section were separated.

The information presented in the Sustainability Report goes beyond the reporting obligations according to the CSR Directive Implementation Law and underscores the company's aspiration to achieve sustainability work that is comprehensive, transparent, and pioneering. The Sustainability Report provides information on how Schaeffler is contributing to the sustainability goals of the Agenda 2030 of the United Nations. Overall, the company is contributing to meeting ten of these 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its business activities.

For the first time, the Sustainability Report of the Schaeffler Group is also available as an online version that combines its information about sustainability with clear and comprehensible interactive elements. Readers who are interested in more information can dive deeper into the world of sustainability with just one click.

In addition, you can read up-to-date information about sustainability at Schaeffler on our website.

