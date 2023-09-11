Schaeffler Showcases Automotive Technologies at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Tech Expo and Detroit Auto Show

TROY, Mich., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global motion technology company Schaeffler is demonstrating its vision for the future of personal transportation at two Detroit-area trade shows: the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Tech Expo, hosted at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Sept. 12 to 14; and the Detroit Auto Show, held Sept. 13 and 14 at Huntington Place in Detroit. At both shows, Schaeffler will be hosting booths, offering product demonstrations, and delivering presentations focusing on the trends and technologies that are transforming today's automotive industry.

Schaeffler at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Tech Expo

At its Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Tech Expo booth (#1011), Schaeffler will be offering products covering the total spectrum of electrification options – from 48-volt hybridization to plug-in hybrid technologies to all-electric vehicle drives. Demonstrating its broad portfolio of electrification options, the company will showcase its range of electric axles, thermal management modules with integrated cooling system, fuel cell stacks, battery systems, and more.

On Thursday, September 14, at 1:45 p.m., Dr. Rashid Farahati, director of engineering at Schaeffler, will present "Challenges of the Solid-State Battery Manufacturing for Electric Vehicles." In addition to discussing why solid-state batteries represent the next generation of EV battery development, Dr. Farahati will identify the most challenging obstacles in solid-state battery manufacturing, along with strategies to overcome them.

Schaeffler at the Detroit Auto Show

Schaeffler will highlight its chassis and e-mobility innovations, present at the Mobility Forum, and have three demonstrator vehicles on display at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show. Under the theme, "driving connections, steering innovations," Schaeffler will demonstrate its comprehensive understanding of systems at the vehicle level that has enabled the development of solutions for conventional ICEs, hybrid powertrains and fully electric drives.

At its technology display in the Ambassador Ballroom (room 360), Schaeffler will present an array of chassis, e-mobility and bearing innovations, including the company's intelligent ride height actuator (iRHA), steer-by-wire technologies, electric beam axle, electric motors, actuator cooling, decoupling units, TriFinity wheel bearing as well as other bearing solutions for electric mobility applications. Schaeffler will also have three vehicle demonstrators on display:

A medium duty truck showcasing Schaeffler's electric motor, battery packs, thermal management module and electric beam axle;

A midsize SUV showcasing Schaeffler's rear-wheel steering and roll control technologies; and

A light duty truck showcasing Schaeffler's electromechanical ride height adjuster.

Also during the show, Schaeffler Americas CTO Jeff Hemphill will present "Electric Vehicles Are Here to Stay and Present Us with Challenges and Opportunities" on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at noon.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany's fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

SOURCE Schaeffler