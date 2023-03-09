Schaeffler Showcases Innovations for the Construction and Aggregates Industries at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

Schaeffler at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 (West Hall – Booth W-41574)

Comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help off-road equipment manufacturers increase reliability, reduce emissions, optimize power density and transition from hydraulic to electromechanical actuation

Broad array of technologies to support the industry's transformation to zero-emissions products – including thermal management modules,

e-motors, e-axle components and current-insulated bearings

e-motors, e-axle components and current-insulated bearings Expansive lineup of split bearings and mounted products for significantly improved reliability of aggregate conveyor systems

Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions innovations for condition monitoring and automatic lubrication that are designed to prevent unplanned machine downtime

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing its engineering capabilities in e-mobility technology, power density optimization and mechatronics as well as state-of-the-art bearings for off-road vehicles, conveyor systems and vibratory applications, global industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of advanced solutions for the construction and aggregates industries at the 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG trade show in Las Vegas.

Schaeffler is featuring an array of precision-engineered products that represent the culmination of the company's decades of experience as an OEM supplier and solutions provider to the construction and aggregates industries. Designed to ensure maximum performance and reliability, the Schaeffler solutions on display offer off-road equipment manufacturers new opportunities for increasing reliability, reducing emissions, optimizing power density as well as for transitioning from hydraulic to electromechanical actuation in their respective applications.

"We are extremely gratified to be able to present Schaeffler's broad portfolio of products and services to our customers and visitors in a uniquely interactive format at this year's CONEXPO-CON/AGG trade show," said Michael White, vice president of regional business units and engineering for Schaeffler in the Americas. "In addition to providing solutions that help customers improve the efficiency and reliability of their operations, we are showcasing numerous innovations such as electric motors, electromechanical actuators, fuel cell stacks and current-insulated bearings to support the industry's transformation to zero-emissions products," said White.

Solutions for Off-Road Vehicles

To showcase its broad portfolio of components and systems for off-road vehicles, Schaeffler is debuting an all-new, highly interactive display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 that enables booth visitors to experience Schaeffler's technological innovations across eight categories:

Bearing Solutions

Actuation

E-Mobility

Engine

Driveline

Chassis

Fluid Power

Sensor Technologies

Solutions for Improving Aggregate Conveyor Reliability

The core ingredients of the construction industry, aggregates require conveyors that can transport these resources reliably, quickly and efficiently. To that end, Schaeffler is exhibiting a broad array of solutions for conveyors, including the industry's most complete range of split bearings – encompassing split spherical as well as split cylindrical variants – that allow for quick and easy mounting and dismounting. Schaeffler is also presenting its rapidly expanding lineup of mounted products, including upgraded housing designs – such as the company's new SAF200 and SAF500WS (wide series) models – with increased breaking loads that enable fast, accurate and easy installation.

To ensure contamination is kept at bay in these applications, Schaeffler is displaying a broad array of sealing solutions, including the company's MaxTAC® and SuperTAC™ taconite seals that fit directly into the labyrinth seal grooves of standard SAF-series housings. Manufactured from high-grade steel, both seals offer a non-contact design that eliminates shaft wear. In addition, MaxTAC and SuperTAC II deliver exceptional speed characteristics and greater misalignment compensation than traditional contact seal designs.

Solutions for Vibratory Applications

Vibratory screens used for separating solid materials according to grain size are subjected to some of the most severe stresses in the construction and aggregates industries. Schaeffler will be exhibiting a variety of solutions to mitigate the effects of this challenging operating environment, including the company's 223-series and new 233-series X-life™ spherical roller bearings.

Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions

Minimizing unplanned downtime through predictive maintenance is one of the primary challenges facing companies in the construction and aggregates industries. Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions is the company's business unit that is dedicated to offering a complete range of products and service solutions focused on predictive, preventive solutions. Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions innovations on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 include the company's groundbreaking OPTIME™ wireless condition monitoring solution, Concept1™ single-point automatic lubricator, as well as OPTIME C1™ – the world's first "smart" lubricator that combines all the benefits of Schaeffler's Concept1 automatic lubricators with award-winning OPTIME condition monitoring technology.

About CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Held every three years in conjunction with the IFPE exposition for fluid power/ motion control/power transmission, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the international gathering place for the construction industries, focusing on construction, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete. The event features exhibits of the latest technologies and innovations in equipment, products and services, plus extensive industry-targeted education.

Schaeffler is located in booth W-41574 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. Moreover, with over 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germany's third-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

SOURCE Schaeffler