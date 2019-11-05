Schaeffler Supplies Modular Hybrid Transmission to 2020 Ford Explorer, Ford Police Interceptor® Utility and Lincoln Aviator

TROY, Mich., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is supplying its modular hybrid transmission to the 2020 Ford Explorer and Police Interceptor® Utility, as well as the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. One of Schaeffler's latest E-Mobility technologies, the modular hybrid transmission enables hybridization for the SUV, truck and off-road vehicle segments, while providing more power and torque.

"Mobility for tomorrow will be electrified. In preparation, by 2020, Schaeffler will have invested more than 500 million euros in research, development and production of electric drive units to ensure we're able to provide our customers with solutions for their next-generation needs," said Marc McGrath, CEO Schaeffler Americas. "We're delighted to supply the Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor® Utility vehicles with our modular hybrid transmission as we further define the industry's needs. We also appreciate Ford's cooperation on this project over the last four years and are thankful for being part of Ford's industry leading future E-Mobility architecture."

Manufactured at Schaeffler's recently expanded Wooster, Ohio campus, the U.S. center for the company's advanced E-Mobility development, the modular hybrid transmission offers the following drive modes: ICE (internal combustion engine) drive; electric drive; ICE + e-drive for max performance; and recuperation.

It offers a number of benefits, including: improved fuel economy; zero local emissions; instantaneous acceleration; an onboard generator; integrated torque converter; and improved towing.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14.2 billion in 2018. With around 89,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent applications in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in: Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in: South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us.

