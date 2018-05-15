Schaeffler's Apprenticeship Programs Recognized with Association for Talent Development's Prestigious 2017 "Excellence in Practice Award"

A long history of apprenticeship programs in the Americas

As a family company, the Schaeffler Group is committed to the continued education of its employees, because the key to Schaeffler's manufacturing success – not just in the Americas, but throughout the world – is a well-trained workforce. To that end, Schaeffler facilities in North and South America have offered apprenticeship programs for more than five decades.

"Every Schaeffler apprenticeship program is based on the German 'dual system' of learning, which combines on-the-job training with classroom instruction – typically at a nearby vocational school," explained Jim Jones, manager - technical training and apprenticeship programs for the Americas region. This enables the successful apprenticeship graduate to seamlessly step into his or her role as a full-time Schaeffler employee, thanks to the excellent foundation gained as a result of the comprehensive theoretical and practical preparation.

Prepared for the manufacturing challenges of the future

"This is a significant accomplishment for the company and for everyone involved in our apprenticeship programs," said Greg Tinnell, senior vice president, human resources Americas. "Manufacturing technology is becoming increasingly complex, and having our vocational training programs receive this kind of recognition shows that we are not just trying to stay on top of this technology wave, we are trying to get ahead of it. The effort that has gone into our apprenticeship programs in the past has laid a solid foundation for where we want to carry them into the future."

To learn more about job opportunities and apprenticeship programs with Schaeffler, visit the company's careers page online.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. Top quality, outstanding technology, and exceptionally innovative spirit form the basis for the continued success of the company. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14 billion in 2017. With more than 90,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies.

Schaeffler | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schaefflers-apprenticeship-programs-recognized-with-association-for-talent-developments-prestigious-2017-excellence-in-practice-award-300648488.html

SOURCE Schaeffler

Related Links

http://www.schaeffler.com

