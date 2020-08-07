Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) Wins Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year, Silver Award for 2020

"The reason we've won this award two out of the last three years is simple - our clients and our people," said SCC CEO Richard McDonald. "We're an agency driven by big ideas. We're lucky to partner with clients that allow us to do great work for them. I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to more to come."

SCC's approach is a combination of ingenuity, creativity and data - harnessed by integrated brand teams working together to drive their clients' businesses. Using insights on how people think and behave, the agency can better understand the obstacles clients are facing and develop unique and strategic ways to overcome them.

Here's a rundown of the agency's top campaigns from last year:

In an effort to boost ticket sales for the Chicago Cubs' opening day, SCC created a ballpark scented cologne, the "Scents of Wrigley ," featuring scents like ivy, dirt and leather. Paired with shareworthy content featuring Cubs players, the cologne garnered enough attention to sell out the game–and became an actual product line launched by the Cubs. See it here .

," featuring scents like ivy, dirt and leather. Paired with shareworthy content featuring Cubs players, the cologne garnered enough attention to sell out the game–and became an actual product line launched by the Cubs. See it . Chamberlain Group (CGI) is known for innovative garage door-opening technology. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, CGI partnered with Amazon for the company's first-ever in-garage delivery service designed to keep packages safe from the elements and porch thieves. Through a simple demonstration showing how the service works through the app, set to the tune of Jingle Bells , SCC overcame the hurdles the partnership faced to showcase how simple and necessary the service really is. CGI sold nearly two times their goal for Smart Garage Hubs and achieved a 62 percent increase over goals for app connections. Watch the content here .

, SCC overcame the hurdles the partnership faced to showcase how simple and necessary the service really is. CGI sold nearly two times their goal for Smart Garage Hubs and achieved a 62 percent increase over goals for app connections. Watch the content . When First Midwest Bank launched small business banking in a saturated Chicago market, the team at SCC knew the way to break through was by highlighting just how much First Midwest Bank understands small business owners. The result was a series of TV/web content highlighting relatable situations to appeal to real small business owners. The bank saw a 92 percent increase in small business checking growth, a 24 percent boost in checking KPIs and a 15 percent lead conversion from a dedicated landing page. Watch ad series here .

SCC works with a variety of clients across the U.S. including P&G Professional in Cincinnati, DanoneWave in Denver, Casey's General Store in Des Moines, the Pacers in Indianapolis, Asurion in Nashville, Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick and Eastman Chemical in St. Louis.

To download the SCC Small Agency Award announcement image, click here .

Agency of the Year winners were announced by Ad Age on August 5.

For more information about SCC, its humans, its non-humans and award-winning work, click here .

About SCC

SCC is an independent, digitally driven, full-service creative agency that builds brands and businesses through data-driven human insights and powerful brand ideas. A simple mission – We work for humans™. – fuels our entrepreneurial, results-obsessed culture. Based in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, SCC was named Small Agency of The Year by Ad Age in 2018 and 2020 and has been consistently named one of the Top Workplaces in Chicago. We are privileged to work with amazing client partners including Kellogg's, Danone, the Chicago Cubs, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Casey's General Stores, First Midwest Bank, University of Chicago Medicine, Home Partners of America, Portillo's Restaurants and Solo Cup. For more visit https://WeWorkforHumans.com/.

SOURCE Schafer Condon Carter

Related Links

https://WeWorkforHumans.com

