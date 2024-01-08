Schaffengott Presents TRITONA Series, World’s First Disaster Safety Home Appliances, at CES 2024

Schaffengott to showcase multi-purpose facility product of the innovative TRITONA series, winner of CES 2023 Innovation Award

Introducing smart city technology accessible to all, irrespective of social strata and income level

Demonstrates the epitome of digital transformation, blending ICT, AI technology and design inspiration into conventional analog disaster safety equipment

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaffengott, a pioneer in technologically advanced and artistically designed disaster safety systems, has announced its participation in CES 2024 to showcase the cutting-edge TRITONA series—the world's first disaster safety home appliance system. This groundbreaking product applies digital transformation to conventional disaster safety systems, incorporating exceptional design and transitioning disaster safety products and services from the previous B2B and B2G markets to the B2C market.

With its commitment to creating a safe living environment for all households and individuals without discrimination, Schaffengott integrates aesthetic and user-friendly design elements into its products, allowing them to blend seamlessly into their surroundings and ultimately enhancing practicality. TRITONA, the company's series of high-tech disaster safety systems, flawlessly integrates technology into daily emergency situations while prioritizing aesthetic, intuitive and practical design. From AI-integrated disaster safety systems to various emergency tools for vehicles, buildings and indoor spaces, Schaffengott offers innovative appliances that users in both the public and private sectors can easily utilize to act fast and stay safe in various emergency situations.

Schaffengott is poised to bring technological inclusivity to the forefront of its showcase, reflecting the company's vision to make smart city technology accessible to everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic background. The brand empowers individuals to easily access cutting-edge disaster safety services at a more affordable price compared to conventional options, without compromising on functionality. Schaffengott has actively embodied this value by providing AI emergency safety technology to vulnerable households and individuals, earning the German iF Social Impact Prize 2023 — a global corporate social responsibility (CSR) award recognizing the company's noteworthy contribution.

At CES 2024, Schaffengott plans to introduce TRITONA Alpha, a specialized product designed for multi-purpose facilities that comprehensively addresses various emergency situations in diverse locations. The TRITONA series, renowned for its outstanding performance, innovation and exceptional design, has been supplied to over 1,000 government agencies both domestically and internationally. It is also utilized by military units, including police, navy, coast guard and marines, in specific countries. Additionally, the product supply to the private sector has expanded, encompassing automobiles, yachts and luxury residential facilities. The TRITONA collection includes the following products:

TRITONA AI (TR-01), an AI-powered disaster safety system

TRITONA INNER TAP (TR-03), a liquid fire extinguisher and window breaker for buildings and vehicles

TRITONA ALES (TR-02), an indoor liquid fire extinguisher

LIQUID FIRE EXTINGUISHER (TR-00-C), a liquid fire extinguisher for fire suppression and escape assurance

TRITONA M2 (TR-04), an AI-powered multi-purpose disaster management system

TRITONA YEGA (TR-05), an emergency escape tool for vehicles and buildings

TRITONA OCTAGON (TR-06), a building and vehicle emergency lights system and window breaker for escape

"At Schaffengott, our unwavering commitment is to provide a secure living environment for all, and we eagerly anticipate unveiling our state-of-the-art disaster safety solution at CES 2024," said Ik Hwan Kwon, CEO of Schaffengott. "Our dedication to inclusivity extends beyond innovation; it's about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, enjoys seamless access to advanced safety measures. Moreover, our vision encompasses making smart city technology accessible to everyone, furthering our mission to create a future where a safe living environment is a universal value."

The TRITONA Series has been selected for the German iF Social Impact Prize 2023, a global CSR award. Leading the way in realizing these values, the company not only supplies products to luxury vehicles, yachts and residential facilities, but also pioneers the connection of housing for vulnerable populations into smart villages.

Furthermore, Schaffengott has gained recognition for its outstanding performance, earning prestigious awards such as the CES 2023 Innovation Award, the iF Design Award on three separate occasions, and IDA Design Gold Awards. These accolades underscore Schaffengott's commitment to innovation, design excellence and overall contributions to the industry.

About Schaffengott

Headquartered in Busan, South Korea, Schaffengott is a leading innovator in the field of emergency preparedness and disaster response. The company is committed to making safety available to everyone regardless of nationality and socioeconomic status by integrating a various range of technologies in manufacturing, AI and chemicals into its products. The company's outstanding performance has been recognized worldwide, gaining enthusiastic responses as soon as their products were introduced to the domestic and foreign B2B and B2C markets in 2022, following prior success in the B2G market. Schaffengott is now paving the way towards becoming the best InsurTech company in the field of smart homes, smart cities and smart mobility.

