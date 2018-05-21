Schaffner Recognizes Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year Award for 6th Straight Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Schaffner EMC, Inc.'s 2017 Distributor of the Year at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV. The company has received this award for six years in a row.

The award was presented by Ken Bellero, President and Richard Thorpe, Distribution Manager at Schaffner EMC, Inc. and given to Todd Jesme, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.

Schaffner Presents Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award

Schaffner EMC, Inc. is the international leader in the fields of electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, supplying components that support the efficient and reliable use of electric energy. Customers benefit from the technological know-how of the Schaffner Group in the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products that offer optimized and fault-free operation and compliance with all major quality and performance standards.

Schaffner's broad portfolio of products including cable assemblies, connectors, interconnects, transformers, filters, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Schaffner products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

