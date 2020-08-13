Scharf Industries LLC Ranks No. 2650 in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Scharf Industries LLC is No. 2650 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are so honored to be amongst some of the greatest and fastest-growing companies in the United States. We cannot thank our team enough for all their hard work and dedication." - Daniel Scharf, President

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Scharf Industries LLC was established in 2010 with the mission of offering hand-selected products that meet our customers' needs while providing an impeccable customer service experience. Our "secret sauce" is that our team of buyers are actual enthusiasts and active users of the products that we carry. Nothing gives our support staff more enjoyment than interacting with our customers who are fellow "fanatics". - www.scharfindustries.com

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

