Schauermann Thayer: LAWSUIT ACCUSES PASCO POLICE OFFICER OF SEXUALLY EXPLOITING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIM WHILE ASSIGNED TO HER CASE

PASCO, Wash., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A domestic violence victim filed a lawsuit accusing a Pasco Police Officer of using the authority, access and confidential information he gained as the investigating officer on her case to pursue sexual contact with her while she remained under his protection.

The complaint, filed in Franklin County Superior Court, names a male officer and the City of Pasco as defendants. Plaintiff W.S. brought claims for assault and battery, outrage and intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention, vicarious liability, and sex and gender discrimination under the Washington Law Against Discrimination.

Attorneys Scott W. Edwards and Justin D. Leigh represent W.S.

"This case alleges a profound betrayal of the trust that victims place in law enforcement. Police officers are entrusted with extraordinary power to protect victims, not exploit them. When an officer uses the authority of the badge to pursue or sexually prey upon a crime victim, it is not merely a betrayal of one person—it is a betrayal of the public trust." Attorney Scott Edwards said.

The case is W.S. v. City of Pasco, Branden Upton, Franklin County Superior Court Case No. 26-2-50820-11.

According to the complaint, W.S. contacted Pasco Police Department's non-emergency dispatch to report a domestic dispute. The department opened an investigation and assigned a male officer as the responding and investigating officer.

The male officer came to W.S.'s home, spoke with the parties and later returned to deliver a domestic-violence victim services card containing his contact information and the police case number, the lawsuit alleges. Through that official assignment, the male officer obtained W.S.'s home address, telephone number, email address and sensitive details about her relationship and domestic-violence circumstances. The male officer quickly converted the investigation into a personal and sexual pursuit of the woman he had been assigned to protect.

The male officer continued serving as the investigator assigned to W.S.'s domestic-violence case throughout these interactions, according to the complaint. W.S. attempted to end her contact with the male officer, but he questioned her about secrecy and matters designed to protect his position as an officer and his personal relationship, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that the male officer admitted delaying the police report concerning W.S.'s original domestic-violence call because he wanted to pursue a personal relationship with her. The lawsuit alleges that the male officer's status as the sole investigator created an extreme power imbalance. He controlled whether and how the police department documented W.S.'s domestic-violence case while simultaneously pursuing sexual contact with her, the complaint states.

"The conduct alleged in this complaint represents a profound abuse of the authority a police officer is given. If these allegations are proven, this was not a lapse in judgment—it was the deliberate exploitation of someone at her most vulnerable, and it demands a full accounting." Attorney Justin Leigh said.

The complaint also seeks to hold the City of Pasco responsible for allegedly failing to train and supervise officers regarding sexual contact with people involved in open investigations, failing to enforce body-worn camera requirements and failing to provide adequate oversight when one officer exercises control over the investigation of a vulnerable domestic-violence victim.

ATTORNEYS INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL VICTIMS

Edwards and Leigh are investigating whether other women or vulnerable individuals experienced sexual advances, sexual misconduct, coercion or other abuses of authority involving the male officer during his work for the Pasco Police Department.

"The allegations in this case suggest that the male officer may have exploited the trust and vulnerability of a domestic violence victim for his own sexual purposes. We are investigating whether this was part of a broader pattern of misconduct. If you experienced sexual advances, sexual misconduct or an abuse of authority by the male officer while he was acting as a police officer for the City of Pasco, please do not hesitate to contact us.



Even if you are unsure whether your experience is relevant, I encourage you to reach out. Your identity and any information you provide will be treated with care and discretion." Edwards said.

SOURCE Schauermann Thayer PS