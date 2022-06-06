Scheana Shay Announced as ME Cosmetics First-Ever Brand Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout beauty brand ME Cosmetics is delighted to announce the signing of American television personality, Scheana Shay, as its first-ever brand ambassador.

"I've always had insecurities regarding my hairline, but after experiencing post-partum hair loss, I sought out solutions to help me feel more confident onscreen and off," said Scheana. "I was thrilled to discover, and now be working with, ME Cosmetics. Although I still love to rock a bucket hat, those days have definitely been fewer since incorporating ME into my routine!"

Known for her role in Bravo's hit TV series Vanderpump Rules and her popular podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Scheana began to share her postpartum hair loss journey with fans in 2021 after receiving negative messages on social media about her appearance. She responded, "To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune. After having a baby, I have postpartum hair loss." An inspiration, ME Cosmetics believed that Scheana would be the perfect representation for the brand, exuding honesty, transparency, and strength in an otherwise trying time, and serving as a guide for women experiencing similar struggles.

"Scheana is a strong, passionate advocate for women's self-confidence and has an impactful story to share about overcoming her struggles with hair loss," said Camille Barreto, Founder & CEO. "Scheana perfectly exemplifies our mission to transform self-consciousness into self-confidence and we are elated to welcome her to our ME Cosmetics family."

ME Cosmetics launched to rave reviews in November 2021 and their innovative Can't Stop Me Now™ Scalp Foundation has been referred to as, " ... the greatest beauty invention since sliced bread." by ManeAddicts.com. Featured in Real Simple, First For Women, and Beauty Independent, along with dozens of highlights from leading beauty influencers worldwide, Can't Stop Me Now™ has also recently been nominated for a number of beauty awards including The Glossy Beauty Awards and Beauty Independent's Beacon Awards.

Scheana Shay will begin appearing on behalf of ME Cosmetics across media platforms and press beginning this month.

Indie beauty brand ME Cosmetics launched in 2021 after years of research and development by founder & CEO, Camille Barreto. With a clear mission to transform self-consciousness into self-confidence, ME Cosmetics creates clean, dermatologist-tested, and consumer-tested cosmetic solutions that are truly transformative & empower women to fearlessly conquer each day. Today, category-creating Can't Stop Me Now™ Ultimate Coverage Scalp Foundation is the go-to hair loss concealer for those with hair loss concerns. Can't Stop Me Now™ is the first-ever powerhouse pressed powder scalp foundation and features rich, reflective color to give the appearance of thicker, fuller hair, and conceal small bald spots. Infused with ten active hair- and skin-loving ingredients, the innovative formula delivers lightweight, highly pigmented, buildable coverage that blends seamlessly with hair and skin. ME Cosmetics is proud to have created a supportive community where everyone is seen, heard, and empowered, leaving no one behind.

